Marlon Vera responds to the news that Henry Cejudo has pulled out of slated UFC 292 fight

Marlon Vera had an interesting reaction to the news that Henry Cejudo is out of their slated UFC 292 fight.

The UFC announced Cejudo would take on Vera in a pivotal bantamweight scrap on the same card Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against Sean O’Malley. However, on Thursday, Cejudo announced he is out of the fight due to a shoulder injury.

“Unfortunately due to my right shoulder, I won’t be able to fight. I’ve already torn my left shoulder, where I was out for about a year. I don’t want it to tear further than what it already is. That being said, there’s a tear in there,” Cejudo said. “The cat’s out the bag. It’s actually a 50 percent tear. I stretched it out to as much as I possibly could, because I love that ‘Chito’ Vera matchup, and for those that really know me, know I’m all about the money, that I’m all about competing.”

Following Henry Cejudo’s announcement, Marlon Vera took to social media to share his thoughts on the disappointing news.

“Well, f**k,” Marlon Vera said in a video after a long pause.

Although Vera was disappointed with Henry Cejudo being out of their UFC 292 fight, ‘Chito’ had a name ready as he took to Twitter to call out Petr Yan.

Yan step up — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 30, 2023

“Yan step up,” Vera wrote.

On paper, Marlon Vera vs. Petr Yan makes a lot of sense as the Russian is not booked and both are coming off losses. A win over either gets them back near a title shot so it would be a crucial fight. Yet, whether or not Yan would be interested in taking the fight against Vera at UFC 292 is to be seen.

Marlon Vera is coming off a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen which snapped his four-fight win streak. Prior to the loss, Vera beat Dominick Cruz, Rob Font, Frankie Edgar, and Davey Grant.