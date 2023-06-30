Marlon Vera responds to the news that Henry Cejudo has pulled out of slated UFC 292 fight

By Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Marlon Vera had an interesting reaction to the news that Henry Cejudo is out of their slated UFC 292 fight.

Marlon Vera and Henry Cejudo

The UFC announced Cejudo would take on Vera in a pivotal bantamweight scrap on the same card Aljamain Sterling defends his belt against Sean O’Malley. However, on Thursday, Cejudo announced he is out of the fight due to a shoulder injury.

“Unfortunately due to my right shoulder, I won’t be able to fight. I’ve already torn my left shoulder, where I was out for about a year. I don’t want it to tear further than what it already is. That being said, there’s a tear in there,” Cejudo said. “The cat’s out the bag. It’s actually a 50 percent tear. I stretched it out to as much as I possibly could, because I love that ‘Chito’ Vera matchup, and for those that really know me, know I’m all about the money, that I’m all about competing.”

Following Henry Cejudo’s announcement, Marlon Vera took to social media to share his thoughts on the disappointing news.

“Well, f**k,” Marlon Vera said in a video after a long pause.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling questions Sean O’Malley’s KO power.

Although Vera was disappointed with Henry Cejudo being out of their UFC 292 fight, ‘Chito’ had a name ready as he took to Twitter to call out Petr Yan.

“Yan step up,” Vera wrote.

On paper, Marlon Vera vs. Petr Yan makes a lot of sense as the Russian is not booked and both are coming off losses. A win over either gets them back near a title shot so it would be a crucial fight. Yet, whether or not Yan would be interested in taking the fight against Vera at UFC 292 is to be seen.

Marlon Vera is coming off a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen which snapped his four-fight win streak. Prior to the loss, Vera beat Dominick Cruz, Rob Font, Frankie Edgar, and Davey Grant.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Marlon Vera UFC

Related

Kevin Lee and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin Lee reveals the holes he saw in Khabib Nurmagomedov which he would've exploited

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023
Henry Cejudo
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo out of UFC 292 return against Marlon Vera due to injury

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo will have to wait to face Marlon Vera.

Kevin Lee, Bernie Sanders, Charles Oliveira, UFC Brasilia
UFC

Kevin Lee elaborates on UFC Apex criticism: "We're killing the sport for money"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Lee believes the promotion needs to badly leave the Apex.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Coach expects Alexander Volkanovski to "ragdoll" Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Joe Lopez, the head coach of Alexander Volkanovski, is confident his pupil will successfully defend his title at UFC 290.

Dillon Danis and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dillon Danis claps back at UFC star Sean O’Malley: “Wishing death upon me shows how much of a pussy you are”

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has unloaded on Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to rumored UFC fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg: “Neither of them look like they could hurt each other”

Susan Cox - June 29, 2023
Yair Rodriguez, UFC 284, UFC, Josh Emmett
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum believes close friend Yair Rodriguez will “make it look easy” in UFC 290 title fight with Alex Volkanovski

Susan Cox - June 29, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum believes his close friend Yair Rodriguez will ‘make it look easy’ in his UFC 290 title fight with Alex Volkanovski.

Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says if he could pick one person in the world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis: “Just put a bullet in my head”

Susan Cox - June 29, 2023

Sean O’Malley says if he could pick one person in the world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis.

Grant Dawson
UFC

UFC fighter Grant Dawson takes aim at PFL for suspending his teammates Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio: “That’s a boycott PFL situation”

Susan Cox - June 29, 2023

UFC fighter Grant Dawson is taking aim at PFL for suspending his teammates Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio.

Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Cameron Saaiman defends Dricus du Plessis’ comments about becoming Africa’s first “true” UFC champion: “The controversy doesn't change facts”

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023

Cameron Saaiman has defended Dricus du Plessis’ comments about him possibly becoming the UFC’s first “true” African champion.