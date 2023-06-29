Kevin Lee reveals the holes he saw in Khabib Nurmagomedov which he would’ve exploited

Kevin Lee has finally revealed the holes he saw in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s game.

For years – even before Nurmagomedov was the champ – Lee said he saw holes in the undefeated Dagestani fighter’s game. Even when Nurmagomedov became the champ and beat the likes of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Kevin Lee still insisted he saw holes in Nurmagomedov’s game but wouldn’t say what it was.

Now, with Khabib Nurmagomedov retired and no signs of coming back, Kevin Lee decided to finally open up on the holes and how he would’ve exploited them.

“There were a few times where we would’ve fought,” Kevin Lee said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter about Khabib Nurmagomedov. “But, yeah, had I beat Tony, had things been a little different that would have been a massive fight. You’re right, the holes in the game thing kind of got blown out of proportion, it’s kind of hilarious to me, it’s just funny when people do the memes and stuff. I thought that his body was open, I thought that he stood very square. I thought that pressure forward style. Then kind of take it on the chin doesn’t lend well to shots to the body. It would have opened up eventually for a head kick or some type of kick to the head.

“But, I love fighting so much, I love MMA. I love breaking down fighters and what their attributes are and what they are capable of. It’s not necessarily towards the one man. But it’s interesting, but it’s kind of pointless at the end of the day. He’s gone and it didn’t happen, so there’s no sense in focusing on the past,” Lee continued about Nurmagomedov.

Although Kevin Lee thinks the body shots would be the key to success, we will never get the chance to see it.