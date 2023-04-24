MMA legend Mark Coleman says he has agreed to square off with Tim Sylvia in SlapFIGHT Championship.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia (31-10 MMA) won his Slap Fighting debut via way of a knockout this past Saturday night in Oklahoma City (see that here).

With the victory, Sylvia has become the new SlapFIGHT Heavyweight Champion.

‘The Maine-iac’ returned to competition for the first time since suffering a decision defeat at the hands of Ruslan Magomedov (15-3 MMA) all the way back in October of 2013.

The 49-year-old retired in 2015 and is now back in action after signing a multi-fight deal to compete in the Slap Fight Championship.

Apparently, Mark Coleman has made it known that he’s next in line to fight Sylvia.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Coleman wrote:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Coleman (@markdcoleman)

“SlapFight tonight on Fire TV @timsylviamma1 makes his debut in Oklahoma City the pressure is on this is very serious ver real tons of courage it ain’t no@bitchslap. If Tim wins I have agreed to fight him next. Sober is cool HammerHouse4Life.”

Mark “The Hammer’ Coleman (16-10 MMA) last fought in the UFC in February of 2010 where he lost to Randy Couture (19-11 MMA).

The 58-year-old Coleman is the UFC 10, and UFC 11 tournament champion, and the first UFC Heavyweight Champion. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at UFC 82.

Seeming age doesn’t matter when it comes to the SlapFIGHT league.

Were you watching SlapFIGHT 25 on Saturday night? Would you like to see Coleman vs Sylvia next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!