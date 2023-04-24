Gervonta Davis says he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet: “He can take the money”

Gervonta Davis is saying he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet.

The much-anticipated catchweight main event between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia took place in front of a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past Saturday night.

It was ‘Tank’ (29-0, 27 KOs) who scored a one-punch body-shot knockout of Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) in Round 7.

Following the victory, Davis said:

“Everything was exciting. I was excited being apart of this event. I remember coming up during Floyd (Mayweather) fights at the MGM and I knew it would be me one day. I’m going to keep my head down, stay humble and continue to get to work.”

Prior to the boxing match, Davis and Garcia had a video call, filmed by ‘Fight Hub’ where they put all their fight earnings on the line.

It went like this:

Garcia: “What do you wanna bet?”

Davis & his friend: “The whole thing,”

Garcia: “Everything’s already on the line, let’s go.”

Davis’s friend: “Bet the purse.”

Garcia: “I just did,”

Garcia:“Let’s make a contract, let’s both sign it. If you really want it.”

Well, apparently following the win, the undefeated 28-year-old Davis has had a change of heart.

Raphousetv (RHTV) took to ‘Twitter‘ with a video of Davis speaking about the bet with Garcia and the comment:

Gervonta Davis Let Ryan Garcia Keep his fight Earnings (Purse) after beating him & they previously bet the whole purse goes to the winner 💯🫱🏾‍🫲🏽 pic.twitter.com/S3kr6c3fUP — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) April 23, 2023

“Nah, he can take the money. He can take the money.”

Were you watching last Saturday? Who would you like to see Davis fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!