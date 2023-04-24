search
Tim Sylvia

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia flattens opponent in Slap Fighting debut (Video)

By Jeffrey Walter - April 23, 2023
Tim Sylvia, Slap Fighting, UFC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia won his Slap Fighting debut on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

‘The Maine-iac” was returning to competition for the first time since suffering a decision defeat at the hands of Ruslan Magomedov in October 2013.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Syliva (31-10 MMA), had previously retired from combat sports in 2015, this after abnormalities from an MRI scan prevented him from being granted a fight license.

Despite his medical issues, the 47-year-old was able to sign a multi-fight deal to compete with Slap Fight Championship.

Tim Sylvia made his promotional debut yesterday evening against an opponent named ‘The Bouncer’.

As seen in the Twitter videos below, Sylvia’s venture into the world of Slap Fighting proved to be a successful one, as he seemingly made quick work of his opposition.

With his emphatic victory, Tim Sylvia become the new Slap Fight Championship Heavyweight Champion.

‘The Maine-iac” appears keen on defending that title in the near future, confessing “Man I loved this” following the event.

Sylvia of course is best known for being a former UFC heavyweight title holder. The 6’ 8″ big man originally captured Ultimate Fighting Championship gold in February of 2003, when he scored a first-round TKO victory over Ricco Rodriguez at UFC 41.

Tim would capture the UFC heavyweight title for a second time at UFC 59 by getting revenge on his longtime rival Andrei Arlovski. Following two successful title defenses, Sylvia would eventually drop the belt to Randy Couture at UFC 68.

What do you think of Tim Sylvia competing in Slap Fight Championship at the age of 48? Were you impressed by his title-earning victory in Oklahoma? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

