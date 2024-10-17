UFC 312 set for February 8 in Sydney, Australia

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make its return down under in just a couple of months when UFC 312 heads to Sydney, Australia.

For the longest time now, the UFC has served as an international product. In addition to airing in multiple locations all across the globe, they’ve also been able to sign fighters from a plethora of different countries. One region, in particular, that has done well in recent years is Australia.

The likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker and Jack Della Maddalena have all emerged to the surface – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’re talking about a country that is hungry for mixed martial arts, and the UFC often rewards that will regular shows down there.

Now, they’ll be preparing to do it all over again with the company confirming they’d be heading to Sydney, Australia on February 9 (Feb 8 US time) for UFC 312.