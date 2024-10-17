UFC 312 set for February 8 in Sydney, Australia
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make its return down under in just a couple of months when UFC 312 heads to Sydney, Australia.
For the longest time now, the UFC has served as an international product. In addition to airing in multiple locations all across the globe, they’ve also been able to sign fighters from a plethora of different countries. One region, in particular, that has done well in recent years is Australia.
RELATED: Sean Strickland hits out at UFC for event planning ahead of Dricus du Plessis rematch
The likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker and Jack Della Maddalena have all emerged to the surface – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’re talking about a country that is hungry for mixed martial arts, and the UFC often rewards that will regular shows down there.
Now, they’ll be preparing to do it all over again with the company confirming they’d be heading to Sydney, Australia on February 9 (Feb 8 US time) for UFC 312.
Say g'day to summer down under ☀️🇦🇺#UFC312 is coming to @Sydney_Sider!#FeelNewSydney | Feb 09 | Details at https://t.co/A5j1LxWSHS pic.twitter.com/CU46DNUloL
— UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2024
UFC returns
At this point, there’s been no confirmation whatsoever regarding who will fight on the card. Still, with the UFC having so many Australian fighters on their books, we’re bound to see a few make an appearance. That could include Alexander Volkanovski who is attempting to bounce back from his knockout defeat at the hands of Ilia Topuria.
Beyond that, some rumors have suggested that Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland on this card. Given how the first fight played out, we don’t think fans would be too mad about that.
What are you excited to see from the UFC as they prepare to head back to Australia? Do you believe the region gets too many PPVs compared with other nations? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:UFC