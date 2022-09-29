ONE Championship Results: “Reug Reug” TKO’s Batradz Gazzaev in Round 2

The ONE Championship results are in and ‘Reug Reug’ TKO’s Batradz Gazzaev in Round 2.

ONE 161 took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today, September 29th in Singapore.

In the heavyweight battle, Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane (4-1 MMA) defeated Batradz ‘Cannibal’ Gazzaev (3-1 MMA) via TKO (ground n’ pound) at 2:15 of round two.

Round one saw Gazzaev shooting for a takedown early in the match, with ‘Reug Reug’ defending then reversing his opponent against the fence. Kane managed several heavy shots while Gazzaev went in for a takedown again, landing it this time only for Kane to get back up. Kane launched a head kick which was blocked; Gazzaev would launch a left, but it was ‘Reug Reug’ mixing things up, adding in a leg kick and forcing the Russian to retreat.

Round two saw a feverous exchange with Gazzaev shooting for a takedown again but failed and ‘Reug Reug’ dropped a number of hammer fists. In the end Gazzaev refused to let go of the leg as Kane moved to mount after his opponent turned to his back. A smashing ground n’ pound followed and the rest is history.

Check out the finish below courtesy of ONE Championship on Twitter.

"Reug Reug" is BACK! 🇸🇳 Oumar Kane TKOs Batradz Gazzaev in Round 2!#ONE161 | #ONEChampionship

Kane, 30, was 3-0 prior to his loss to his loss to Kirill Grishenko (5-2 MMA) in April of 2021.

Gazzaev, 30, had won 3 in a row prior to ONE 161, his last victory coming against Rizvan Abdurakhmanov (1-1) in December of 2021.

Oumar Kane had been sidelined for over a year, but in his comeback match with undefeated Russian Batradz Gazzaev, ‘Reug Reug’ triumphed and got back in the win column.

At the post fight press conference, Kane was asked who he wanted to fight next, his response being:

“You can give me whoever you want. All I want is to take the belt and bring it back to Senegal.”

