UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich set for comeback fight in a grudge match against Mike Jackson
UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich will be returning to the cage at age 55.
Miletich last fought in MMA back in 2008 when he scored a KO win over Thomas Denny. Since then, Miletich has been working as a commentator starting with Strikeforce in 2009 and then with LFA. However, Miletich was fired from his commentary position at LFA for being present in Washington D.C. at the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol.
Following Miletich being at the Capitol, former UFC fighter Mike Jackson took aim at him calling him a domestic terrorist. It was surprising given the two used to be close as Miletich even cornered Jackson for his UFC fight against CM Punk. Yet, because of the Capitol incident, Jackson has continued to take more shots at the UFC Hall of Famer.
Miletich vs. Jackson booked for October
Now, after years of the two going back and forth, Pat Miletich and Mike Jackson will fight at Caged Aggression on October 14 in Davenport, Iowa. The fight will take place at a 175lbs catchweight, with the fight being a fully sanctioned pro-MMA fight with three five-minute rounds with commission approval already acquired.
Pat Miletich (29-7-2) was the inaguaral UFC welterweight champion and went 8-2 inside the Octagon. He made his UFC debut back in 1998 and had notable wins over Andre Pederneiras, Kenichi Yamamoto, Mikey Burnett, and Chris Brennan among others. Miletich was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2014. He did return to competition in 2020 losing a split decision in a kickboxing match to Michael Nunn.
Mike Jackson (1-2 and one No Contest) suffered a KO loss to Pete Rodriguez last October and was released from the UFC following the fight. To get his lone UFC win, he beat Dean Barry by DQ. The fight against Barry was his first since 2018 when he fought CM Punk – in a scrap he won but was later overturned to a No Contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana. In his UFC debut, Jackson suffered a submission loss to Mickey Gall.
