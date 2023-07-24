UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich set for comeback fight in a grudge match against Mike Jackson

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich will be returning to the cage at age 55.

Miletich last fought in MMA back in 2008 when he scored a KO win over Thomas Denny. Since then, Miletich has been working as a commentator starting with Strikeforce in 2009 and then with LFA. However, Miletich was fired from his commentary position at LFA for being present in Washington D.C. at the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol.

Following Miletich being at the Capitol, former UFC fighter Mike Jackson took aim at him calling him a domestic terrorist. It was surprising given the two used to be close as Miletich even cornered Jackson for his UFC fight against CM Punk. Yet, because of the Capitol incident, Jackson has continued to take more shots at the UFC Hall of Famer.