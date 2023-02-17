x
Home » MMA News » LFA 153: ‘Mariscal vs. Faria’ Live Res...
MMA News

LFA 153: ‘Mariscal vs. Faria’ Live Results and Highlights

Zain Bando

The LFA returns to Hammond, Ind. for LFA 153 on UFC Fight Pass, as Jose Mariscal takes on Guilherme Faria in the main event at 145 pounds. Mariscal returns to the LFA for the first time since May 2019 and sits at 12-6, having won back-to-back outings.

As for his opponent, Faria (18-9) holds a win over UFC veteran Daron Cruickshank and recently defeated Zach Zane via second-round TKO in Feb. 2022.

Other notable names on the card include welterweight Logan Urben (6-1), who makes his first trip to the LFA cage since Aug. 2022 and is looking to get back on the UFC’s radar with a win against Bahromjon Mashrapov (6-2) in the night’s co-headliner. Mashrapov is on a three-fight win streak of his own and is making his LFA debut, training out of Uzbekistan.

Looking further down the lineup brings a more youthful flair to the evening as Rachel Martinez (1-0) takes on Alandria Brown (2-1) in the lone women’s strawweight contest.

The night begins with a lightweight prelim between Khatanbaatar Khuukhenkhuu (3-0 Ammy) and Isaiah Flores (3-1), as both are making their professional MMA debuts after successful careers on the amateur circuit.

The fights begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at the Hammond Horseshoe Casino.

Below is the entire bout order, per the promotion. Follow along for live results and highlights throughout the night.

Main Card

Main Event (3×5): Jose Mariscal vs. Guilherme Faria – Featherweight Bout

Mariscal def Faria via TKO, round 2 – 2:02. Mariscal improved to 13-6 and Faria fell to 18-10.

Co-Main Event (3×5): Bahromjon Mashrapov vs. Logan Urben – Welterweight Bout

Mashrapov def. Urben via corner stoppage (5:00, round 1). Mashrapov improved to 7-2, while Urben fell to 6-2.

 

(3×5): Josh Streacker vs. Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada – Lightweight Bout

Streacker def. Suhail Hassanzada via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28). Streacker improved to 9-5. Suhail Hassanzada fell to 9-3.

(3×5): Rachel Martinez vs. Alandria Brown – Strawweight Bout

Brown def. Martinez via rear-naked-choke, round 1 (1:45). Brown improved to 3-1, Martinez fell to 1-1.

(3×5): Justin Lovrich vs. Christian Turner – Lightweight Bout

Lovrich def. Turner via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27). Lovrich improved to 3-0, Turner is 3-2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LFA (@lfafighting)

Prelims

(3×5): Kevin Nowaczyk vs. Jorge Bezerra – Middleweight Bout

Nowaczyk def. Bazerra via TKO (doctors stoppage after round 2). Nowaczyk improved to 20-4, Bazerra fell to 21-14.

(3×5): Brandon Johnson vs. Tristan Overig – Light Heavyweight Bout

Overig def Johnson via rear-naked choke, round 1. Overig improved to 5-1, while Johnson dropped to 4-3.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LFA (@lfafighting)

(3×5): Khatanbaatar Khuukhenkhuu vs. Isaiah Flores – Lightweight Bout

Khuukhenkhuu def. Flores via standing guillotine, round 2. Khuukhenkhuu is 1-0 as a pro, while Flores will look to get back to the drawing board.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LFA (@lfafighting)

Who are you most looking forward to watching at tonight’s event? Tell us in the comments, BJPenn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleFrancis Ngannou verbally agrees to Deontay Wilder’s two-fight challenge: “I hope you are a man of your word”
Next articleBKFC Results: Josh Watson KO’s Greg Hardy (Video)

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2023 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy