Pros react after Jim Miller stops Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Jim Miller taking on Gabriel Benitez.

Miller (37-17 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout victory over Jesse Butler (see that here) this past June. The New Jersey native had gone 4-1 over his last five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s contest, scoring finishes in all four of those wins.

As for Gabriel Benitez (23-11 MMA), ‘Moggly’ was entering the cage having gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall. In his most previous effort this past August, Benitez picked up a TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros. Prior to that win, the Mexican fighter had suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Billy Quarantillo and David Onama respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 co-main event resulted in another finish for MMA legend Jim Miller! ‘A-1o’ was able to batter the lead leg of Gabriel Benitez, the while landing some good shots and timely takedowns. After connecting with some heavy blows in the early moments of round three, Miller took the fight to the ground where he promptly finished the bout with a rear-naked choke submission.

Official UFC Vegas 84 Results: Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benitez via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Miller vs. Benitez’ below:

Jim Miller looking great so far! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 14, 2024

Jim fudging Miller — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 14, 2024

Hope they do a Faceoff between Jim and felder — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 14, 2024

Jim miller!! What a G — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) January 14, 2024

Jim F#%^*N Miller – what a legend #UFCVegas84 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 14, 2024

Jim Miller vs Paul Felder is really violence. — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 14, 2024

I wanna be like Jim Miller when I grow up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 14, 2024

Who would you like to see Jim Miller fight next following his submission victory over Gabriel Benitez this evening in Las Vegas?