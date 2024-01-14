Pros react after Jim Miller stops Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84

By Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Jim Miller taking on Gabriel Benitez.

Jim Miller, Cain Velasquez, UFC Vegas 84, UFC

Miller (37-17 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout victory over Jesse Butler (see that here) this past June. The New Jersey native had gone 4-1 over his last five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s contest, scoring finishes in all four of those wins.

As for Gabriel Benitez (23-11 MMA), ‘Moggly’ was entering the cage having gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall. In his most previous effort this past August, Benitez picked up a TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros. Prior to that win, the Mexican fighter had suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Billy Quarantillo and David Onama respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 co-main event resulted in another finish for MMA legend Jim Miller! ‘A-1o’ was able to batter the lead leg of Gabriel Benitez, the while landing some good shots and timely takedowns. After connecting with some heavy blows in the early moments of round three, Miller took the fight to the ground where he promptly finished the bout with a rear-naked choke submission.

Official UFC Vegas 84 Results: Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benitez via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Miller vs. Benitez’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jim Miller defeating Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84:

Who would you like to see Jim Miller fight next following his submission victory over Gabriel Benitez this evening in Las Vegas?

Previous Post

Topics:

Jim Miller UFC UFC Vegas 84

Related

Jim Miller, Gabriel Benitez, UFC, Results, UFC Vegas 84

UFC Vegas 84 Results: Jim Miller stops Gabriel Benitez (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024
Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Andrei Arlovski, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 84 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Andrei Arlovski

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 results, including the heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

UFC Vegas 84, Live Results, UFC, Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 84: 'Ankalaev vs. Walker 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2.

Marcus McGhee
UFC

Marcus McGhee ready for a "three-round war" against Gaston Bolanos at UFC Vegas 84

Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024

Marcus McGhee is ready to build off of his success in 2023.

Matheus Nicolau
UFC

Matheus Nicolau unloads on "disrespectful" Manel Kape after UFC Vegas 84 fight cancellation

Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024

Matheus Nicolau is frustrated with Manel Kape.

Dana White

Dana White announces UFC Atlantic City headliner and confirms three other fights

Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024
Daniel Cormier in the cage
UFC

Daniel Cormier reveals which UFC fight he wants to see most in 2024

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has named the fight he wants to see most this year.

Manel Kape
UFC

Manel Kape releases statement after brutal UFC Vegas 84 weight miss

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has released a statement after missing weight earlier this morning.

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady comes to Belal Muhammad's defense amid talk of UFC title shot: "Don't know why he gets so much hate"

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

Sean Brady believes that his former opponent Belal Muhammad has to be next in line for a UFC title shot.

Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau
UFC

Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau removed from UFC Vegas 84

Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024

UFC Vegas 84 has taken a major hit as the co-main event between Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau is off the card.