Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington’s brash trash talk ‘backfired’ at UFC 296.

UFC 296 saw Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) in a welterweight title fight against Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) this past December. The result was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Rocky’.

As ‘Chaos’ often does, he upped the level of trash talk ahead of the bout with Edwards, even going as far as insulting the champion’s deceased father.

Rogan, speaking on his podcast, shared the following thoughts on Colby Covington:

“Colby talked so much sh*t, it was f**ked up (what he said about Leon’s dad).”

Continuing Joe Rogan said:

“That’s Colby. He’s the master at getting under people’s skin but I think in that fight it backfired. He didn’t look good.”

As far as the fight itself, the UFC color commentator elaborated:

“I was impressed with Leon. I think that the problem in that Colby fight is Leon. He was so dangerous. He was so sharp. He is so technical on his feet.”

“(Leon Edward’s) grappling is very good. I think that’s where the tactical errors were made. That’s what I was critiquing at the fight. I was like I don’t think he fought the smartest way because I think he could have avoided those exchanges, and he had this massive advantage in the standup.”

Concluding, the now 56-year-old Joe Rogan shared (h/t MMAFighting):

“He still won the fight handily but at the end when Colby’s on top of him, at the very end of the fight, that doesn’t look good.”

“He (Edwards) won 100 percent. He looked great and on the feet, he is so sharp. So sharp. He’s sharp as f*ck.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan that Colby Covington’s verbal diarrhea outside of the cage hurt him inside the Octagon?

