UFC 295 Results: Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergei Pavlovich (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the co-main event title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Aspinall (13-3 MMA) and Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) will be competing for the UFC’s interim heavyweight title this evening at Madison Square Garden.

Tom Aspinall will be competing for the first time since July’s UFC event in London, where he earned a 73-second stoppage victory over Marcin Tybura. The Manchester native has gone an impressive 7-1 over his eight career Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Pavlovich will enter the bout sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six victories coming by form of knockout / TKO. The Russian standout is coming off finishes over Tai Tuivasa and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent efforts.

Round one of the UFC 295 co-main event begins and Tom Aspinall lands a heavy low kick to start. He is utilizing a lot of movement early. Sergei Pavlovich looks for a left hook but it falls short. He follows that up with a right that appears to stun the Brit. Another nice combination from the Russian. Aspinall with a low kick. He moves left and then connects with a huge shot. Pavlovich is hurt and goes down. Some follow up punches and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 295 Results: Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich via KO at 1:09 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Aspinall fight next following his knockout victory over Pavlovich this evening at Madison Square Garden?