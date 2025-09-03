Mackenzie Dern found out about UFC title shot via social media

UFC star Mackenzie Dern found out about her UFC 321 title shot against Virna Jandiroba on Instagram.

At UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern will get the opportunity of a lifetime. She will compete against Virna Jandiroba and if she wins, she will become the new UFC strawweight champion. Zhang Weili relinquished the belt in order to pursue a second world title against Valentina Shevchenko, swinging the door wide open for Mackenzie and Virna to get this shot.

RELATED: Mackenzie Dern focused on improving, not title shot following UFC Vegas 101 submission win over Amanda Ribas

Of course, some will question whether or not Dern deserves it, but she’s certainly improved over the course of the last few years. Her most recent outing came back in January, when she was able to submit Amanda Ribas.

While a lot of people are viewing Dern as the underdog, you can bet she’s going to do out there and put forward the best performance she can. As it turns out, though, even she was caught off guard when Dana White made the official announcement.