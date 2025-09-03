Usman Nurmagomedov disagrees with Ilia Topuria being seen as #1 lightweight in MMA
PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov doesn’t agree with Ilia Topuria being seen as the best lightweight in MMA.
As we know, Usman Nurmagomedov is one of the most exciting lightweight fighters in the world. He’s also the PFL champion, which is a belt he’ll defend later this year when he goes up against Paul Hughes for the second time. Over in the UFC, meanwhile, the current king at 155 pounds is none other than Ilia Topuria.
After he knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the gold, many started calling Topuria the best lightweight in the world. As you can imagine, Nurmagomedov was one of many who disagreed with that claim.
In a recent interview, Nurmagomedov had the following to say about that as he continues his preparations to battle Hughes.
Nurmagomedov questions Topuria as #1 lightweight in MMA
“I don’t want to put myself [at top] in lightweight because Islam is still in lightweight,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting. “He’s not moving. After he [moves], then we’ll see.”
“Come on, Ilia Topuria, how he can be lightweight No. 1 in the world? He cannot be,” Nurmagomedov said. “He did only one fight. I have 19 fights in lightweight [division]. I beat former champions. I beat champions. I think my resume is better than him. How many fights does he have? 14? I have 14 finishes in my career.”
“After I finish this guy [Paul Hughes], I will call myself the best lightweight,” Nurmagomedov said.
