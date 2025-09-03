Former ONE World Champions Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam clash at ONE Fight Night 36

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2025

Aung La N Sang seeks to prove his championship days aren’t finished. The Myanmar legend faces Zebaztian Kadestam in a middleweight MMA clash between former ONE World Title holders.

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship

He faces Kadestam in middleweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 40-year-old former two-division champion enters seeking momentum after recent struggles while the Swedish striker makes his middleweight debut.

Aung La Na Sang previously held both middleweight and light heavyweight gold simultaneously in ONE Championship. The “Burmese Python” compiled 15 victories inside the promotion and remains a national hero in Myanmar. Recent defeats raised retirement questions before he bounced back with three consecutive stoppage victories.

His knockout power and submission skills dominated opponents like Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and Fan Rong during that resurgent streak. Two straight losses at ONE 171 earlier this year dampened spirits but Aung La N Sang has proven resilient throughout his career. The veteran possesses the experience and finishing ability to threaten any opponent.

Kadestam brings perfect timing and devastating power to his middleweight debut. The former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion compiled seven knockouts in 11 ONE appearances. His recent three-fight winning streak included spectacular finishes over Roberto Soldic, Iuri Lapicus, and Valmir da Silva.

The 34-year-old “Bandit” was scheduled to face Isi Fitikefu earlier this year but missed weight and wasn’t medically cleared. Moving up to middleweight provides fresh opportunities against bigger competition. His knockout record suggests the size increase won’t diminish his finishing ability.

Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam bring championship experience

Both fighters understand championship pressure and elite competition demands. Aung La N Sang defended titles across two divisions while Zebaztian Kadestam successfully retained welterweight gold multiple times. Their experience separates them from prospects seeking breakthrough moments.

Kadestam’s move to middleweight creates intriguing stylistic questions. His knockout power translated effectively at welterweight but facing naturally bigger opponents presents new challenges. The Swedish striker’s technique and timing remain his greatest assets regardless of weight class.

This matchup represents potential title eliminator implications for the winner. Aung La N Sang needs impressive victories to re-enter championship discussions while Kadestam seeks divisional relevance at middleweight. Both possess the skills and experience to make immediate impacts.

Aung La N Sang ONE Championship Zebaztian Kadestam

