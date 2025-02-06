Khamzat Chimaev fires back at rival Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has fired back at rival Sean Strickland ahead of the latter’s fight at UFC 312 this weekend.
As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is easily one of the top fighters in mixed martial arts today. He’s also, in the eyes of many, the number one contender at middleweight. He looks set to challenge for the belt in his next fight, against whoever wins the UFC 312 main event between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.
Regardless of who comes out on top, you’d have to think Chimaev will be the favorite when the title fight rolls around. He has been utterly dominant since making his way to the UFC and while he hasn’t always been the most active of fighters, he’s certainly one of the biggest names that the promotion has on the roster.
Recently, he’s been involved in a back and forth war of words with Sean Strickland. Following more harsh remarks from Sean in the last couple of days, Chimaev decided to poke fun at his rival on social media.
why are you baby crying all the time ?
father didn’t give you love or he showed his love to you too much 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JI2yIOvo5S
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 5, 2025
Chimaev responds to Strickland
“Why are you baby crying all the time? Father didn’t give you love or he showed his love to you too much [laughing emojis]”
These two have never been afraid to get personal with their opponents in the past. Now, it seems as if things are really at a boiling point, which will make it all the more interesting if Strickland regains the belt on Saturday night in Australia.
Do you expect that we will see Sean Strickland vs Khamzat Chimaev at some point in the future? If it does happen, who do you back to win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
