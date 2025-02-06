Khamzat Chimaev fires back at rival Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has fired back at rival Sean Strickland ahead of the latter’s fight at UFC 312 this weekend.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is easily one of the top fighters in mixed martial arts today. He’s also, in the eyes of many, the number one contender at middleweight. He looks set to challenge for the belt in his next fight, against whoever wins the UFC 312 main event between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Regardless of who comes out on top, you’d have to think Chimaev will be the favorite when the title fight rolls around. He has been utterly dominant since making his way to the UFC and while he hasn’t always been the most active of fighters, he’s certainly one of the biggest names that the promotion has on the roster.

Recently, he’s been involved in a back and forth war of words with Sean Strickland. Following more harsh remarks from Sean in the last couple of days, Chimaev decided to poke fun at his rival on social media.