Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Tyson announced for shocking all-legends boxing exhibition

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Tyson announced for 2026 exhibition fight

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought ‘No way this happens'”, Tyson said in a statement. “But, Floyd said yes. This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mayweather shared his own reaction in a statement to Fight Sports, the co-promoter of the upcoming fight.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary.

“I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Tyson most recently competed in the ring at age 58 against Jake Paul last November, losing by unanimous decision. It was the Boxing Hall of Famer’s first fight in 20 years.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in an unprecedented crossover fight in 2017. Since retiring, Mayweather has remained active in exhibitions, most recently against John Gotti III in August 2024.

More details surrounding the Mayweather vs. Tyson fight are expected to be announced in the coming months.