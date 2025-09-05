Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Tyson announced for shocking all-legends boxing exhibition

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

Yes, you read it right.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. enters the ring, opposite Mike Tyson at the weigh-in for his fight against Jake Paul

In a shocking turn of events, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson are returning to the ring in 2026, against each other.

Fight Sports and CSI Sports, the promoters of the upcoming fight, announced the booking in a press release on Thursday. Mayweather vs. Tyson is tentatively scheduled for Spring 2026, on a date and at a location to be determined.

As of this writing, the only known detail surrounding the bout is that it’ll take place over eight rounds. Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time, will welcome the significantly lighter Mayweather up multiple weight divisions. It’s uncertain if the fight will take place as an openweight bout, or at heavyweight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Tyson announced for 2026 exhibition fight

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought ‘No way this happens'”, Tyson said in a statement. “But, Floyd said yes. This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Mayweather shared his own reaction in a statement to Fight Sports, the co-promoter of the upcoming fight.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary.

“I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Tyson most recently competed in the ring at age 58 against Jake Paul last November, losing by unanimous decision. It was the Boxing Hall of Famer’s first fight in 20 years.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in an unprecedented crossover fight in 2017. Since retiring, Mayweather has remained active in exhibitions, most recently against John Gotti III in August 2024.

More details surrounding the Mayweather vs. Tyson fight are expected to be announced in the coming months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Floyd Mayweather Mike Tyson

Related

Terence Crawford appears at a pre-fight press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford makes head-scratching pick for best boxer in the UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025
Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi
Tony Ferguson

Salt Papi says fans were 'robbed' during Tony Ferguson fight at Misfits Boxing 22 due to 'biased' referee

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 3, 2025

Salt Papi is not happy about the referee stoppage during his boxing match with Tony Ferguson.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Luke Rockhold, Darren Till, KO, Misfits 22, Pros react, Boxing
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis reveals excitement over Luke Rockhold's knockout loss

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Dillon Danis has made it clear that he was pretty happy to see Luke Rockhold get knocked out at Misfits Boxing 22.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson says pressure is off after breaking losing streak at Misfits Boxing 22

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Tony Ferguson has said the pressure is off his shoulders after defeating Salt Papi last weekend to break his losing streak.

Tony Ferguson celebrates Misfits Boxing 22

Former UFC star mulls possible Tony Ferguson rematch following Misfits Boxing 22

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025
Darren Till Misfits Boxing 22
Darren Till

Darren Till won't bother calling out Jake Paul following KO win at Misfits Boxing 22

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Fresh off a sensational KO win at Misfits Boxing 22, Darren Till won’t be calling out Jake Paul.

Luke Rockhold, Darren Till, KO, Misfits 22, Pros react, Boxing
Darren Till

Pros react after Darren Till brutally KO's Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was headlined by a bridgerweight boxing match between former UFC stars Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits 22, Results, Boxing
Darren Till

Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till KO's Luke Rockhold (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the bridgerweight main event between Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.

Tony Ferguson, Salt Papi, Pros React, Misfits 22, TKO
Tony Ferguson

Pros react after Tony Ferguson TKO's Salt Papi at Misfits 22

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was co-headlined by a middleweight boxing match between Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi.