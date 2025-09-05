Losene Keita breaks social media silence after botched weight cut cancels hyped UFC Paris debut

By Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025

Losene Keita, regarded by many as one of the top prospects in MMA, missed weight for the first time in his career ahead of UFC Paris.

Losene Keita poses on the scale during the UFC Paris official weigh-ins

UFC featherweight Losene Keita’s highly anticipated promotional debut against former Bellator champ Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire was canceled Friday due to a botched weight cut.

Keita, who signed with the UFC earlier this year after a decorated start to his career, weighed in at 149 lbs at Friday’s official weigh-ins in Paris. It was the first time he had missed weight in his career, and the fight was immediately canceled by the matchmakers.

It was a stunning setback for Keita ahead of one of the most hyped debuts in UFC featherweight history. Keita entered UFC Paris with a 16-1-0 record with 10 wins by knockout.

Losene Keita opens up on shocking withdrawal from hyped UFC Paris debut

In a recent Instagram post, Keita apologized for his last-second removal from UFC Paris.

“Dear Fans, I need to start to say sorry to everyone, to Pitbull and his team, to the UFC, Hunter, and to my fans! I’m so sorry to let you down,” Keita began.

“In 25 fights i never missed weight, I have always been profesional with weight, with the promotions and to my opponents, I’ve made 5 title fights, two of them at Featherweight, where there is no allowance and I never missed weight, unfortunatly this happened when it couldn’t ever happen, in my UFC Debut!!

“I’m truly sorry, this was for sure the first time and last it happen on my career.
I am devastated with this and I just hope UFC give me another chance, because I live for this, this was my dream!! Thank you for your support !”

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Keita will get a second chance in the promotion or if the matchmakers will bring an end to his short-lived tenure. Keita hasn’t fought since a TKO win over Ronald Paradeiser at OKTAGON 65 last December.

As for what’s next for Freire, he’s open to getting a spot on the upcoming UFC Rio card, featuring a Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev headliner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Losene Keita UFC

Related

Dana White and U.S. President Donald Trump appear cageside at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida

New details on UFC's White House event revealed after card confirmed for 2026

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025
Patricio Pitbull and Losene Keita UFC Paris fight cancellation
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio 'Pitbull' fuming after UFC Paris fight cancellation, opponent apologizes for weigh-in snafu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not happy after his opponent failed to make weight for their now cancelled UFC Paris fight.

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing 22 win
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis gets roasted for revealing UFC aspirations following quick Misfits Boxing 22 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Dillon Danis may want a UFC roster spot, but a well-known welterweight has obliterated the idea.

Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho reveals that he's fine with potentially fighting his friend Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2025

UFC star Caio Borralho has revealed how he feels about possibly taking on his friend Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC title.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319
UFC

Nassourdine Imavov looks ahead to battling for potential UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov has given his thoughts on fighting for a possible title shot at UFC Paris.

Daniel Cormier commentary

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on end of double-champ era

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2025
Zabit Magomedsharipov
Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov teases possible return to mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2025

Former UFC star Zabit Magomedsharipov has teased the idea of a possible return to mixed martial arts.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling wants "to know who is being a weasel" among MMA managers amid fighter settlement payments

Dylan Bowker - September 4, 2025

Aljamain Sterling wants shady management in mixed martial arts to be spotlighted as he weighed in on some discourse around the UFC’s recent fighter settlement situation. The official X account of Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association, which has advocated for the rights of MMA fighters since 2009, tweeted out a message on this subject, which said,

Losene Keita, OKTAGON, MMA
UFC

"Not a better matchup for Losene Keita than Patricio Pitbull", says ex-UFC vet

Dylan Bowker - September 4, 2025

Losene Keita is fighting Patricio Pitbull at UFC Paris, with many hyped up about the former two-division Oktagon MMA champ’s UFC debut, including a current Oktagon MMA fighter. That fighter being referenced is also a former UFC vet, Khalid Taha, who does battle with Edgar Delgado Jimenez at Oktagon 75 on September 13th.

Benoit Saint Denis
UFC

Benoit Saint-Denis reveals the lightweight contender he wanted to fight at UFC Paris

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2025

Benoit Saint-Denis is taking on Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris, but that isn’t who he wanted to fight.