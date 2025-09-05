Daniel Cormier points out significant problem with ‘ridiculous’ Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Tyson announcement

Daniel Cormier promises one result we won’t see in Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

During a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel, Cormier shared his detailed reaction to the Mayweather vs. Tyson announcement.

“My biggest question always, around these things, is how do guys explain [this] to the general public?” Cormier began. “It’s not going to be an actual fight, it’s going to be an exhibition. So how much in that exhibition are we supposed to believe that they’re actually fighting?

“I get the word ‘exhibition’ when you combine weight classes…the exhibition has to be fought at a pace and intensity level that make people go ‘I want to watch this!’. Because when Mike fought Roy Jones, it was something I always would’ve been interested in. But when the fight happened, it felt too much like [Mike] wasn’t trying to hurt [Roy]. When I watch fights, I want to see people trying to hurt each other, it’s what we sign up for.

“People love seeing people get f—– up,” Cormier continued. “I don’t think those guys can promise violence…we’ve already seen Floyd do this with Logan Paul, doing these exhibitions. One thing I know we won’t see, is Mike starch Floyd.”

Tyson will be 59 years old when he enters the ring against Mayweather in the spring. He most recently lost to Jake Paul by unanimous decision in his pro boxing return in November.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after a win over UFC superstar Conor McGregor in their 2017 crossover bout. He’s remained active in exhibitions, fighting the likes of John Gotti III and Logan Paul.