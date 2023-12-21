Liam Harrison predicts Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai II at ONE Friday Fights 46

Liam Harrison is lending his insight into what promises to be a clash of titans between Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Both men are slated to run it back in a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout. This match serves as the co-headliner of ONE Friday Fights 46, which airs live in Asia primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

The rivalry started in May 2022 when Lasiri pulled off a surprising upset. He stopped Prajanchai in the third round to claim the lineal championship.

However, the Italian-Moroccan’s moment of triumph was short-lived. He then faced Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title in November 2022, only to suffer defeat.

In contrast, Prajanchai’s journey after the loss took a different trajectory.

The Thai embarked on a quest for redemption, beginning with a unanimous decision win over Kompet Fairtex last January.

The momentum continued to build as he secured the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship with a second-round knockout against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a rematch five months later.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Prajanchai expanded his horizons into kickboxing, effortlessly demolishing Akram Hamidi this past September.

Harrison sees this impressive run as a significant advantage for the Thai veteran, who appears to be at the peak of his game heading into the second encounter with Lasiri.

“Lasiri has been out for a long time. Prajanchai’s been active, and he’s going to want to put a serious display on here. He said he was ill last time, and it looked like he’d sort of quit a bit,” Harrison stated.