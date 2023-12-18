Belal Muhammad responds after Leon Edwards questions his claim to a title shot: “Now I know why he doesn’t speak a lot”

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has responded to Leon Edwards after he suggested he shouldn’t be next up for a title shot.

Belal Muhammad

Last weekend, Leon Edwards successfully defended his belt at UFC 296. He did so by defeating Colby Covington, and he did so fairly convincingly. Of course, as is so often the case, many fans immediately wanted to know what was next for the reigning king of the 170-pound division.

The popular opinion is that Belal Muhammad should get his rematch against Edwards after their first fight ended early due to a nasty eye poke. Alas, in his post-fight media scrum, ‘Rocky’ made it clear that he doesn’t necessarily agree.

“There are definitely other options. I don’t feel like Belal should be next. I’ve won like 10 fights in a row and didn’t get a title shot. So, what makes him different or more privileged? Colby has skipped the line already so let’s see who’s next. But, like I said, this is Rocky’s era. This is my era now, and I’ll keep reigning. Whoever is next, it doesn’t matter anyway. They’re all similar styles, all boxers, wrestlers. I’ve built my career on it. Whoever comes next is whatever, you know.”

In response, Belal had the following to say on social media.

Muhammad hits back at Edwards

“Now I know why he doesn’t speak a lot. He’s not very smart.”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with this point of view, there’s no denying that Belal has built up a pretty interesting case for a showdown with Edwards in 2024.

Are you excited by the idea of Belal Muhammad challenging Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship? If not, who should be next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

