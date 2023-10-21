UFC 294 Results: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 294 results, including the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev

Usman (20-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing a majority decision to Leon Edwards in a fight for the promotion’s welterweight world title at UFC 286. That setback marked ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ second in a row, as he was previously knocked out by Rocky with a head kick at UFC 278.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) will be fighting for the first time since running through Kevin Holland at UFC 279 thirteen months ago. ‘Borz’ has gone 6-0 inside of the Octagon, with five of those six wins coming by way of stoppage.

Round one of the UFC 294 co-main event begins and Khamzat Chimaev opens with a front kick to the body. The fighter trade low kicks. Chimaev shoots in for a takedown. Usman is defending well early, but Khamzat moves to his back and looks to drag him down to the canvas. He does and now has the former welterweight champion flattened out on his back. Chimaev has both hooks locked in and is landing some short punches. Usman is still doing a good job of defending, but he hasn’t had any offense to speak of. Chimaev with a hard elbow. Usman stands up but Khamzat locks in a rear-naked choke. Kamaru decides to dive to the ground in an attempt to shake off ‘Borz’. It doesn’t work. One minute remains and Khamzat is working some good right hands from the back position. He looks for another choke attempt, but it is not there. Khamzat Chimaev continues to work some good short punches. Kamaru Usman survives to see round two.

Round two of the UFC 294 co-main event begins and Chimaev comes out with some forward pressure. Usman needs to keep the fight standing this round. He lands a nice low kick. His second strike of the fight. A decent punch gets through for the former champion. Khamzat Chimaev replies with a low kick. Usman goes to the body with a front kick. ‘Borz’ with a body kick and then one to the front leg of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. The crowd is growing a but restless. Usman looks for a shot. Instead, he lands a right hand. Another feint from Usman. Chimaev lands a body kick. Kamaru Usman with a nice right hand and then a calf kick. This is a very close round. Chimaev shoots in and gets a double leg takedown. Thirty seconds remain. Usman has Khamzat tied up in a chest wrap. ‘Borz’ escapes but can’t do much before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 294 co-headliner begins and Khamzat Chimaev dives in for a takedown but misses by a wide margin. Kamaru Usman with a front kick up the middle that just misses. He partially lands a follow up right hand. The former welterweight champion feints with a takedown attempt. Usman with a big right hand. Chimaev dives in for a takedown but can’t get it. Another good shot from Kamaru. He lands a pair of left hands. He is going off on ‘Borz’. Another big combination from ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Chimaev shoots in again and this time he gets the takedown. He moves to half guard and has two minutes to work. Usman escapes to his feet. Twenty seconds remain. Kamaru with a left jab. Both men are swinging. Another good shot from Usman. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 294 Results: Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Who would you like to see Chimaev fight next following his victory over Usman this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

