UFC 294 Results: Islam Makhachev stops Alexander Volkanovski in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 294 results, including the main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294, Results

Makhachev (24-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highly debated unanimous decision victory over Volkanovski this past February at UFC 284. Prior to that, the Russian standout had earned a submission win over Charles Oliveira to capture the promotion’s vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC 290 event, where he successfully defended his featherweight title with a third-round TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez. ‘The Great’ accepted today’s rematch with Makhachev on short-notice, this after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a nasty cut.

Round one of the UFC 294 main event begins and Islam Makhachev opens with an inside low kick. He follows that up with a kick to the body. Alexander Volkanovski returns fire with a low kick. He paws with his jab and throws another. Makhachev with a left high kick. He shoots in for a takedown but ‘The Great’ is able to keep things standing. Volk pushes Islam against the cage and begins landing some good lefts. Makhachev switches positions and lands a knee. The fighters break ad get back to range. Islam with a good kick to the body. He follows that up with a nice left. Alexander Volkanovski with a low kick. Islam lands a head kick and Volk is rocked. He jumps all over him with ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 294 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his victory over Volkamovski this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev UFC UFC 294

