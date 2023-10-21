UFC 294 Results: Islam Makhachev stops Alexander Volkanovski in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 294 results, including the main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highly debated unanimous decision victory over Volkanovski this past February at UFC 284. Prior to that, the Russian standout had earned a submission win over Charles Oliveira to capture the promotion’s vacant lightweight title at UFC 280.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC 290 event, where he successfully defended his featherweight title with a third-round TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez. ‘The Great’ accepted today’s rematch with Makhachev on short-notice, this after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a nasty cut.

Round one of the UFC 294 main event begins and Islam Makhachev opens with an inside low kick. He follows that up with a kick to the body. Alexander Volkanovski returns fire with a low kick. He paws with his jab and throws another. Makhachev with a left high kick. He shoots in for a takedown but ‘The Great’ is able to keep things standing. Volk pushes Islam against the cage and begins landing some good lefts. Makhachev switches positions and lands a knee. The fighters break ad get back to range. Islam with a good kick to the body. He follows that up with a nice left. Alexander Volkanovski with a low kick. Islam lands a head kick and Volk is rocked. He jumps all over him with ground and pound and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 294 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his victory over Volkamovski this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?