Joaquin Buckley claims he knows the reason Conor McGregor won’t be coming back to UFC: “He’d get bodied”
UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley doesn’t appear to be a big believer in Conor McGregor’s return to the sport.
For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for more news regarding Conor McGregor’s impending return to mixed martial arts. Now, it seems like 2024 is being targeted for him to make his comeback. With that being said, there’s still been no formal announcement from the promotion.
Michael Chandler seems to be the man who will get the shot at the Irishman, who seems to be back in the gym and training regularly. Given how his last appearance in the cage ended, you’d have to imagine he’ll be more motivated than ever to get back in the win column.
In the eyes of Joaquin Buckley, though, McGregor doesn’t intend to get back in there to compete.
Man I’m already knowing the reason @TheNotoriousMMA not coming back he know he’d get bodied and He’ll no longer be the face of combat sports 🤦🏿♂️
Money Mac get yo money man but stop pretending like you coming back getting these folks Hopes up 😂😂😂
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) November 21, 2023
Buckley questions McGregor
“Man I’m already knowing the reason @TheNotoriousMMA not coming back. He know he’d get bodied and he’ll no longer be the face of combat sports [facepalm]. money Mac get yo money man but stop pretending like you coming back getting these folks hopes up [laughing faces].”
Buckley’s tweet has, as you can imagine, divided opinion amongst MMA fans. Some tend to agree, whereas others prefer to believe that Conor legitimately wants to get back to his former self. Whatever the case may be, the next few months are going to get pretty interesting as we await the official word from McGregor and the UFC.
Do you agree with Joaquin Buckley? What do you believe Conor McGregor will look like if he does make his return to the UFC? Will it serve as the biggest fight of 2024? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
