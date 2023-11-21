Joaquin Buckley claims he knows the reason Conor McGregor won’t be coming back to UFC: “He’d get bodied”

By Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley doesn’t appear to be a big believer in Conor McGregor’s return to the sport.

Conor McGregor

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for more news regarding Conor McGregor’s impending return to mixed martial arts. Now, it seems like 2024 is being targeted for him to make his comeback. With that being said, there’s still been no formal announcement from the promotion.

Michael Chandler seems to be the man who will get the shot at the Irishman, who seems to be back in the gym and training regularly. Given how his last appearance in the cage ended, you’d have to imagine he’ll be more motivated than ever to get back in the win column.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR OPENS UP ON UFC LEGEND’S RECORD THAT HE NEEDS TO BREAK BEFORE RETIREMENT: “A NICE AIM FOR ME”

In the eyes of Joaquin Buckley, though, McGregor doesn’t intend to get back in there to compete.

Buckley questions McGregor

“Man I’m already knowing the reason @TheNotoriousMMA not coming back. He know he’d get bodied and he’ll no longer be the face of combat sports [facepalm]. money Mac get yo money man but stop pretending like you coming back getting these folks hopes up [laughing faces].”

Buckley’s tweet has, as you can imagine, divided opinion amongst MMA fans. Some tend to agree, whereas others prefer to believe that Conor legitimately wants to get back to his former self. Whatever the case may be, the next few months are going to get pretty interesting as we await the official word from McGregor and the UFC.

Do you agree with Joaquin Buckley? What do you believe Conor McGregor will look like if he does make his return to the UFC? Will it serve as the biggest fight of 2024? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Alex Pereira wins title

MMA fans scoff at Khamzat Chimaev request for UFC title fight with Alex Pereira: “You couldn’t finish Usman”

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023
Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green explains why he’s picking Tony Ferguson to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he believes Tony Ferguson can defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

What's next for Brendan Allen and Paul Craig after UFC Vegas 82?

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, Brendan Allen took on Paul Craig in a battle between top-15 middleweights.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier again teases potential UFC 300 return: "Working on something"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier could be returning at a certain historic event in April.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael Venom Page hints at UFC signing after Bellator-PFL merger: "Moving on to the next chapter"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael Venom Page continues to hint at a potential UFC signing.

Donn Davis and Dana White

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Dana White is "worried" about their promotion

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway says he’s on the “shortlist” to fight Conor McGregor

Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

Max Holloway is claiming he’s on the ‘shortlist’ to fight Conor McGregor.

Alex Pereira, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev calls for fight with Alex Pereira after being snubbed of middleweight title shot

Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is calling for a fight with Alex Pereira after being snubbed of a middleweight title shot.

Bill Burr's reaction
UFC

Comedian Bill Burr reacts to viral video of his wife flipping off Donald Trump at UFC 295: “That’s why this country’s great”

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

Comedian Bill Burr has reacted to the video of his wife flipping off former US president Donald Trump at UFC 295.

Chase Hooper, Jordan Leavitt, UFC Vegas 82, UFC, Results
Claudio Puelles

Chase Hooper wants to fight fellow submission ace Claudio Puelles following his win at UFC Vegas 82

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

UFC prospect Chase Hooper is interested in taking on Claudio Puelles after his victory at UFC Vegas 82 last weekend.