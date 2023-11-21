Joaquin Buckley claims he knows the reason Conor McGregor won’t be coming back to UFC: “He’d get bodied”

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley doesn’t appear to be a big believer in Conor McGregor’s return to the sport.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting for more news regarding Conor McGregor’s impending return to mixed martial arts. Now, it seems like 2024 is being targeted for him to make his comeback. With that being said, there’s still been no formal announcement from the promotion.

Michael Chandler seems to be the man who will get the shot at the Irishman, who seems to be back in the gym and training regularly. Given how his last appearance in the cage ended, you’d have to imagine he’ll be more motivated than ever to get back in the win column.

In the eyes of Joaquin Buckley, though, McGregor doesn’t intend to get back in there to compete.