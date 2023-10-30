Khamzat Chimaev suffered a torn ligament, not a broken hand, in UFC 294 win over Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev reportedly suffered a torn ligament as opposed to a broken hand in his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.
Earlier this month, Khamzat Chimaev went to war with Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. While Usman put in an incredible effort, Chimaev was the one who ultimately walked away as the winner.
However, in the second and third rounds of the fight, many noted that ‘Borz’ wasn’t throwing as much as you’d expect. Following the bout, the middleweight star came out and suggested that he had sustained a broken hand during the first round of their encounter.
As you can imagine, many were fearful over this, largely because they want to see Chimaev being as active as he possibly can be.
Thankfully for Khamzat, ESPN is now reporting that the situation is not as bad as expected.
Update on Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) https://t.co/XnT53qvjOG
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 29, 2023
A big relief for Chimaev
ESPN is reporting that Chimaev’s manager, Majdi Shammas, informed them that he didn’t suffer a broken hand, but he did end up with a torn ligament. He’ll be wearing a brace for the next four weeks and after that, the injury will be reassessed. The expectation is that he will not require surgery.
That is, of course, the best case scenario when you consider how much longer he could’ve been out for. The big question now is what will happen when he does inevitably return to the Octagon.
A lot of fans want to see him get a title shot, but some still aren’t sure that he’s at that point.
What do you believe will be next for Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC career? Did you enjoy the Kamaru Usman fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
