Khamzat Chimaev suffered a torn ligament, not a broken hand, in UFC 294 win over Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly suffered a torn ligament as opposed to a broken hand in his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

Earlier this month, Khamzat Chimaev went to war with Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. While Usman put in an incredible effort, Chimaev was the one who ultimately walked away as the winner.

However, in the second and third rounds of the fight, many noted that ‘Borz’ wasn’t throwing as much as you’d expect. Following the bout, the middleweight star came out and suggested that he had sustained a broken hand during the first round of their encounter.

As you can imagine, many were fearful over this, largely because they want to see Chimaev being as active as he possibly can be.

Thankfully for Khamzat, ESPN is now reporting that the situation is not as bad as expected.