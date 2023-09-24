Israel Adesanya pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in New Zealand

By Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya pled guilty to a drunk driving charge on Monday in New Zealand.

Israel Adesanya

According to the New Zealand Herald, Adesanya was charged with driving a car with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, which is over the legal limit of 50 milligrams. The alleged incident happened on August 19, which was just weeks before his title defense against Sean Strickland.

Following Adesanya appearing in court, he released a statement to the Herald apologizing for his actions.

“I want to apologize to the community, my family, and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner,” Adesanya said in a statement provided to the Herald. “I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test. The reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

Israel Adesanya’s lawyer Karl Trotter sought that no conviction be entered, and this was granted by the judge, as 80 milligrams is only slightly over the threshold for being charged. Trotter is now seeking a discharge without conviction for Adesanya at sentencing on January 10.

If Israel Adesanya does get convicted, the maximum penalty for the drunk driving charge is a term of imprisonment of three months or a fine of $4500.

Adesaya last fought back at UFC 293 as he suffered a lopsided decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title. It was ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ first chance at defending his belt again after he reclaimed it back in April with a KO win over Pereira.

Since the loss, Adesanya has called for a rematch with Strickland and is hopeful it will come to fruition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Loopy Godinez

Loopy Godinez was "shocked" Elise Reed didn't tap from her armbar, hopes for ranked opponent next to "prove I belong"

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023
Johnny Eblen Bellator 299
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen had a heated moment with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but the beef has quickly subsided.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans reflects on consoling Michelle Waterson-Gomez following heartbreaking UFC Vegas 79 loss

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Rashad Evans has detailed the emotional moment he had with Michelle Waterson-Gomez during the UFC Vegas 79 card.

Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot details decision to call out Charles Oliveira post-UFC Vegas 79 win

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is shooting for the stars following an anticlimactic TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque
UFC

Ian Machado Garry booked to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Another welterweight barn burner has been booked for UFC 296, and this time it’s Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry.

Jared-Cannonier, UFC Copenhagen

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier set to return on December 2 against Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023
Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56
UFC

Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Dan Ige has spoken out following his loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.

Tim Means, UFC Vegas 79, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Rafael Fiziev taking on Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot
Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 79 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the lightweight main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.