TUF champ: Khalil Rountree Jr. beats Jiri Prochazka with Hank Hill Mentality

Khalil Rountree Jr. has a massive fight coming up with a former UFC light heavyweight champion and a combatant who previously beat him has weighed in on this fight. Andrew Sanchez touched upon this fight ahead of his own clash against former PFL champ Impa Kasanganay inside the PFL smart cage on August 21st.

One of the bigger wins that Sanchez notched in his UFC tenure came against Rountree Jr. victory that saw the former become the TUF 23 champion. When offering up his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka versus Rountree Jr. fight coming up at UFC 320 on October 4th, Sanchez said,