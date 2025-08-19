Frankie Edgar set to come out of combat sports retirement
UFC legend Frankie Edgar is reportedly set to come out of retirement in order to compete for BKFC.
As we know, Frankie Edgar is an absolute icon in the world of mixed martial arts. The former UFC champion was known for being one of the toughest, most exciting guys to watch on the roster, and that was true throughout most of his career with the promotion. When he retired a few years ago, though, many believed it was the right decision in the wake of five nasty KO/TKO losses in his last eight fights.
With that being said, Edgar is the kind of guy who was born to fight. So, there was always going to be a chance that he’d get the urge to compete again at some point in the future. Whether or not that’s a good idea, of course, remains to be seen.
Now, as confirmed by Ariel Helwani, Edgar will be opting to step into the bare-knuckle boxing ring as he aims to make a statement with BKFC.
Breaking:
Frankie Edgar is coming out of retirement.
Edgar will make his BKFC debut on Oct. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark versus Jimmie Rivera, per sources, pending New Jersey State Athletic Control Board approval. pic.twitter.com/T1EUla5p5E
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 19, 2025
Edgar set for comeback
“Breaking: Frankie Edgar is coming out of retirement. Edgar will make his BKFC debut on Oct. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark versus Jimmie Rivera, per sources, pending New Jersey State Athletic Control Board approval.”
Do you believe that this is a good idea? If it does happen, would you back him to pick up the victory? Let us know your thoughts on this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:BKFC Frankie Edgar