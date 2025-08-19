Frankie Edgar set to come out of combat sports retirement

By Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

UFC legend Frankie Edgar is reportedly set to come out of retirement in order to compete for BKFC.

Frankie Edgar

As we know, Frankie Edgar is an absolute icon in the world of mixed martial arts. The former UFC champion was known for being one of the toughest, most exciting guys to watch on the roster, and that was true throughout most of his career with the promotion. When he retired a few years ago, though, many believed it was the right decision in the wake of five nasty KO/TKO losses in his last eight fights.

RELATED: Frankie Edgar admits fighting urge is still in him but he isn’t planning a comeback

With that being said, Edgar is the kind of guy who was born to fight. So, there was always going to be a chance that he’d get the urge to compete again at some point in the future. Whether or not that’s a good idea, of course, remains to be seen.

Now, as confirmed by Ariel Helwani, Edgar will be opting to step into the bare-knuckle boxing ring as he aims to make a statement with BKFC.

 

Edgar set for comeback

“Breaking: Frankie Edgar is coming out of retirement. Edgar will make his BKFC debut on Oct. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark versus Jimmie Rivera, per sources, pending New Jersey State Athletic Control Board approval.”

Do you believe that this is a good idea? If it does happen, would you back him to pick up the victory? Let us know your thoughts on this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Frankie Edgar

Related

Mike Perry Conor McGregor

Mike Perry Makes BKFC Return Against Longtime Conor McGregor Rival

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025
Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold unloads on bare-knuckle boxing in heated rant: 'Who’s willing to lose their face first'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025

Luke Rockhold won’t be fighting in bare-knuckle ever again.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry meet in feisty face-off

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor and BKFC sensation Mike Perry met once again in a pretty heated face-off during a press conference last night.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

BKFC boss confirms talks with UFC legend Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

BKFC boss David Feldman has confirmed that the promotion is still interested in making a deal to sign Nate Diaz.

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler
Mike Perry

Mike Perry questions whether Robbie Lawler is scared to fight him in BKFC

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

BKFC veteran Mike Perry has questioned whether or not Robbie Lawler is afraid to fight him in the bare-knuckle promotion.

Jessica Eye, UFC, BKFC

Jessice Eye makes bare knuckle debut against fellow UFC veteran at BKFC 76

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025
Andrei Arlovski, BKFC, UFC
BKFC

46-year-old UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski booked for tough BKFC debut

BJ Penn Staff - May 12, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is closing in on 50 years old, but he’s not done fighting yet. He’s now set to debut with BKFC.

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC
BKFC

Alexander Gustafsson reiterates interest in fighting for BKFC

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

Former UFC star Alexander Gustafsson has reiterated his desire to fight for BKFC following GFL’s recent struggles.

Jeff Molina
Jeff Molina

BKFC walks back on signing former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina: "We respect the ABC’s current suspension"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

BKFC has walked back on its signing of former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina.

Aleksei Oleinik, UFC, MMA, BKFC
BKFC

WATCH | 47-year-old UFC veteran suffers brutal one-punch KO in scary bare knuckle fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 4, 2025

Aleksei Oleinik fans, look away. The 47-year-old Russian heavyweight, known for his exciting run in the UFC, was back in action on April 4, when he took on fellow MMA veteran Geronimo Dos Santos in a bare knuckle boxing fight at BKFC Dubai.