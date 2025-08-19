Frankie Edgar set to come out of combat sports retirement

UFC legend Frankie Edgar is reportedly set to come out of retirement in order to compete for BKFC.

As we know, Frankie Edgar is an absolute icon in the world of mixed martial arts. The former UFC champion was known for being one of the toughest, most exciting guys to watch on the roster, and that was true throughout most of his career with the promotion. When he retired a few years ago, though, many believed it was the right decision in the wake of five nasty KO/TKO losses in his last eight fights.

With that being said, Edgar is the kind of guy who was born to fight. So, there was always going to be a chance that he’d get the urge to compete again at some point in the future. Whether or not that’s a good idea, of course, remains to be seen.

Now, as confirmed by Ariel Helwani, Edgar will be opting to step into the bare-knuckle boxing ring as he aims to make a statement with BKFC.