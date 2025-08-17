Khamzat Chimaev trolls critics who questioned his cardio ahead of UFC 319 championship win

Khamzat Chimaev had some fun with his critics in the aftermath of UFC 319.

A big talking point going into Chimaev’s UFC Middleweight Championship fight was whether or not his cardio would be able to hold up. It became apparent early on that “Borz” had no breathing issues while he was maintaining control of Dricus du Plessis. In fact, it was Chimaev’s top control that wore out du Plessis, who had been praised for his gas tank.

During the UFC 319 post-fight press conference, Chimaev had some words for those who weren’t convinced that he’d be able to handle business once the fight entered championship rounds (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I don’t care what people thinks about doing my thing,” he said. “How many strikes I landed on him? How many takedowns I have there? So … I didn’t gas out. So now they know.”

Chimaev also revealed what he told du Plessis and his coaches during the fight.

“I was just working on him,” Chimaev said of the fight. “So I had some cool time on that there. Just spoke with him, spoke with his coach [in the] middle of the fight. Was happy. I say ‘Good job. Work harder, guys.’”

For now, Chimaev stands alone on the top of the middleweight mountain. Still, there are plenty of potential contenders who are eager to try their hand against the new 185-pound ruler. Reinier de Ridder awaits to see how the UFC Paris main event between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho will play out. Borralho has already claimed to have a key advantage over Chimaev.

Then there’s Anthony Hernandez, who has been surging in the middleweight division. While he’ll likely need another big win to seal a title opportunity, one can’t rule out his name possibly being called on next given his ascension. “Fluffy” also believes he can solve the puzzle of “Borz.”