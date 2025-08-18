Khamzat Chimaev could move up to light heavyweight, says former UFC champion

By Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes that Khamzat Chimaev could make the move up to light heavyweight following his middleweight title triumph.

Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier

Last Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev finally reached the top of the mountain. He defeated Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision to win the UFC middleweight championship. He did so in the main event of UFC 319 and, in all honesty, he made it look pretty easy with a dominant display from start to finish.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev trolls critics who questioned his cardio ahead of UFC 319 championship win

Moving forward, many have already asked the question: who can stop Khamzat Chimaev? There’s no simple answer, especially given how many strikers currently reside in the top 15 at 185 pounds. Of course, there’s always the possibility of Khamzat going in pursuit of another world title in a different weight class, but right now, everything is pretty up in the air.

In a recent reaction video to UFC 319, the aforementioned Sean O’Malley suggested that Chimaev may flirt with the idea of a move up to light heavyweight.

O’Malley’s view on Chimaev

“We just knew it was a matter of time before that dude was champ,” O’Malley said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“So what makes sense for Khamzat Chimaev? Does it make sense for him to fight at 185lbs again or is he just too dominant? Does he go up to 205lbs? (Magomed) Ankalaev is fighting Alex Pereira, even still it’s like, maybe Ankalaev (does well against) Khamzat, it could be interesting, maybe, purely on how big Ankalaev is.

“I don’t think there’s anything to break down against Sean Strickland, even Izzy (Adesanya) as much as I f—— love Izzy, (Nassourdine) Imavov, they’re all strikers dude. You have to match that skill of wrestling, he did that to one of the best grapplers in the division, DDP is no slouch on the ground.

“What a freak of nature. That is years of hard work,” O’Malley continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico releases statement following KO defeat at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025
Curtis Blaydes, UFC, MMA
UFC

Curtis Blaydes confirms he will not compete in the UFC for the rest of 2025

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has said that he will not compete inside the Octagon for the remainder of the year.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA
Leon Edwards

Carlos Prates calls for intriguing fight against former UFC welterweight champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has called for a potential showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Michael Page UFC 319 victory
Michael Page

Michael Page open to facing fellow UFC 319 winner: 'That's a great fight'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Michael Page wouldn’t mind throwing leather with another UFC 319 winner.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 interview with Joe Rogan
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev trolls critics who questioned his cardio ahead of UFC 319 championship win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev had some fun with his critics in the aftermath of UFC 319.

Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho shares biggest advantage over UFC 319 title winner Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025
Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reveals what went wrong for Dricus du Plessis in UFC 319 wipeout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Joe Rogan has given his immediate thoughts in the aftermath of UFC 319.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Belal Muhammad wanted to fight Dricus du Plessis in parking lot following UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Belal Muhammad was hoping for a scrap with Dricus du Plessis in a Chicago parking lot.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev will 'drown' against rising star following UFC 319 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is the new king of the UFC middleweight division, but one emerging contender thinks he can crack the code.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner
UFC

Dricus du Plessis reacts to lopsided UFC 319 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has shared his reaction after losing the UFC Middleweight Championship to Khamzat Chimaev.