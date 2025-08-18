Khamzat Chimaev could move up to light heavyweight, says former UFC champion

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes that Khamzat Chimaev could make the move up to light heavyweight following his middleweight title triumph.

Last Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev finally reached the top of the mountain. He defeated Dricus du Plessis via unanimous decision to win the UFC middleweight championship. He did so in the main event of UFC 319 and, in all honesty, he made it look pretty easy with a dominant display from start to finish.

Moving forward, many have already asked the question: who can stop Khamzat Chimaev? There’s no simple answer, especially given how many strikers currently reside in the top 15 at 185 pounds. Of course, there’s always the possibility of Khamzat going in pursuit of another world title in a different weight class, but right now, everything is pretty up in the air.

In a recent reaction video to UFC 319, the aforementioned Sean O’Malley suggested that Chimaev may flirt with the idea of a move up to light heavyweight.