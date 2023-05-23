Khamzat Chimaev promises to break Kamaru Usman’s face ahead of confirmed Abu Dhabi return

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Kamaru Usman.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been out of the cage since his decision loss to Leon Edwards in March. That bout was his second straight loss to ‘Rocky’, and took the Nigerian out of the title picture for the time being. As such, Usman decided to make a spirited callout earlier this month.

That callout was for a matchup against ‘Borz’. Chimaev himself has been out of the cage since a submission win over Kevin Holland last September. However, as the story goes, he was originally supposed to face Nate Diaz that night at UFC 279, but badly missed weight. Following the weight miss, Dana White stated that Chimaev would have to start competing at middleweight.

RELATED: UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE WEIGHS IN ON A POTENTIAL KAMARU USMAN VS KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FIGHT

The Chechen is reportedly set to return to Abu Dhabi later this year, and it now might come against Kamaru Usman. On his YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev responded to the recent callout from the former champion. There, he confirmed his plans to return to Abu Dhabi and promised to break Usman’s face.

“UFC told us I’m going to fight in Abu Dhabi,” Khamzat Chimaev stated in the video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “So, that’s what I’m waiting for. I’m already here, I’m here in Dubai, living here. Training camp, everything is good so I’ve been in shape for a long time. Been in Thailand, training camp, I’ve been in Sweden training, so yeah. Just waiting for the opponent and the contract, and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

He continued, “Usman wants to fight, I make his last fight. He wants money, he knows what is the money. Everybody knows the money. So I’m going to fight this guy, Abu Dhabi, and smash his face, finish him. Then they have to give me that title shot, there’s no money fights anymore. It’s only me.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman next? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!