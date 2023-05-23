search

Nate Diaz takes aim at “p***y” Khabib Nurmagomedov for ducking Conor McGregor rematch

By Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov avoided a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought in the main event of UFC 229. It was the Irishman’s return to MMA after boxing Floyd Mayweather, while Khabib was looking to defend his 155lbs title for the first time. The build-up was full of trash talk and in the fight, it was Nurmagomedov who won by fourth-round submission.

Ever since the loss, McGregor had been vocal about wanting a rematch with Nurmagomedov and vowed it would happen.

“It’s a tough business. Things have gone on in his personal life. I don’t wish him any harm. Like I said, it was in 2018. A lot of time has passed. The world knows this fight is not over. This war is not over,” McGregor said about Nurmagomedov prior to this fight against Nate Diaz. “The sport needs it to happen; the people need it to happen. I’m not gonna chase it if he doesn’t want it. And that’s it. I’ll keep my calm and move on. And that’s what I’m doing. I’m back here in the 155-pound division. I’ll show the world what’s what over time.”

However, after Khabib Numragomedov submitted Justin Gaethje, he announced his retirement from MMA, which ended any hopes of a rematch with McGregor.

Then, last week, McGregor’s documentary came out and it showed the aftermath of the Nurmagomedov loss and the Irishman being adamant about getting a rematch. According to Nate Diaz, he believes the documentary shows that Nurmagomedov is a ‘p***y’ for not sticking around for the rematch.

“Yes kabibs a p***y,” Diaz wrote in an Instagram comment about whether or not the documentary showed that Khabib ducked a rematch with McGregor.

It is interesting to see Nate Diaz side with Conor McGregor as the two are long-time rivals. Yet, Diaz has also taken aim at Nurmagomedov numerous times in his career, so this is just another shot at him.

But, despite what Diaz says, Nurmagomedov has been happy in retirement and it seems unlikely that he will ever come back to face McGregor.

What do you make of Nate Diaz calling Khabib Nurmagomedov a ‘p***y’ for ducking a rematch with Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Jake Paul, Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals DM's that 'Little D*ckhead' Jake Paul has been sending him over Nate Diaz fight

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski
Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight he would have loved to face in their prime

Lewis Simpson - May 23, 2023

UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight fighter he would have loved to face in their prime.

UFC

Eddie Hearn explains what it was like watching Katie Taylor fight with Conor McGregor

Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023

Conor McGregor has been a huge supporter of boxing star Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn witnessed how devastated the UFC star was to see his fellow Dubliner suffer her first loss.

Alexander Volkanovski
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski shuts down talk of a fourth fight with Max Holloway: "It's a hard fight to sell"

Lewis Simpson - May 23, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has zero desire in a potential fourth fight with Max Holloway.

Francis Ngannou
Randy Couture

Randy Couture names PFL fighter he'd like to see fight Francis Ngannou: "I would watch that fight"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

MMA legend Randy Couture has revealed which PFL heavyweight he’d like to see throw down with Francis Ngannou.

Alessio Di Chirico

Report | Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023
Ariel Helwani
Dana White

Ariel Helwani takes aim at Dana White for his “bullsh*t way of framing” former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has taken a shot at Dana White for the way in which he framed Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis doubles down on comments about Israel Adesanya’s African heritage: “He does not reside here”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has doubled down on his previous comments about Israel Adesanya as their war of words continues.

Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 73, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

What's next for Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill after UFC Vegas 73?

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 73, top-15 strawweights headlined the card as Mackenzie Dern took on Angela Hill.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier explains why he favors Conor McGregor to finish Michael Chandler inside "two rounds"

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor will finish Michael Chandler inside two rounds if they end up fighting.