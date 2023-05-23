Nate Diaz takes aim at “p***y” Khabib Nurmagomedov for ducking Conor McGregor rematch

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov avoided a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fought in the main event of UFC 229. It was the Irishman’s return to MMA after boxing Floyd Mayweather, while Khabib was looking to defend his 155lbs title for the first time. The build-up was full of trash talk and in the fight, it was Nurmagomedov who won by fourth-round submission.

Ever since the loss, McGregor had been vocal about wanting a rematch with Nurmagomedov and vowed it would happen.

“It’s a tough business. Things have gone on in his personal life. I don’t wish him any harm. Like I said, it was in 2018. A lot of time has passed. The world knows this fight is not over. This war is not over,” McGregor said about Nurmagomedov prior to this fight against Nate Diaz. “The sport needs it to happen; the people need it to happen. I’m not gonna chase it if he doesn’t want it. And that’s it. I’ll keep my calm and move on. And that’s what I’m doing. I’m back here in the 155-pound division. I’ll show the world what’s what over time.”

However, after Khabib Numragomedov submitted Justin Gaethje, he announced his retirement from MMA, which ended any hopes of a rematch with McGregor.

Then, last week, McGregor’s documentary came out and it showed the aftermath of the Nurmagomedov loss and the Irishman being adamant about getting a rematch. According to Nate Diaz, he believes the documentary shows that Nurmagomedov is a ‘p***y’ for not sticking around for the rematch.

“Yes kabibs a p***y,” Diaz wrote in an Instagram comment about whether or not the documentary showed that Khabib ducked a rematch with McGregor.

It is interesting to see Nate Diaz side with Conor McGregor as the two are long-time rivals. Yet, Diaz has also taken aim at Nurmagomedov numerous times in his career, so this is just another shot at him.

But, despite what Diaz says, Nurmagomedov has been happy in retirement and it seems unlikely that he will ever come back to face McGregor.

What do you make of Nate Diaz calling Khabib Nurmagomedov a ‘p***y’ for ducking a rematch with Conor McGregor?