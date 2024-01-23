Khamzat Chimaev believes Sean Strickland beat Dricus Du Plessis, calls out the South African for UFC 300

By Cole Shelton - January 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think the middleweight belt should have changed hands at UFC 297.

Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland

In the main event of UFC 297 on Saturday, Sean Strickland was looking to defend his middleweight title for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis. The fight was a pick’em on the betting odds, as people were torn between who would win, and the scrap ended up being very competitive as expected.

Ultimately, it was Dricus Du Plessis who became the new middleweight champion with a split decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. However, middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev says he believes Strickland won the fight.

“I expected the fight to be like that, nothing special. I think 50-50, could go either way. For me, Strickland won the fight, but it was a close fight. But nothing special, nothing that made me think these guys are somebody. Both have a lot of things (they need to work on). I see I can finish them both, I go to a fight, I always try to finish somebody. I didn’t see one of them going crazy trying to finish. They were both going for five rounds,” Chimaev said to ESPN.

Chimaev believes Strickland won the first two rounds and the fifth to get the win. However, he knows it was a close fight and could have gone either way.

Although Khamzat Chimaev thought Sean Strickland should have won, he now turns his attention to Dricus Du Plessis, as he believes he will get the next title shot.

“All these guys have fought each other, and only me is undefeated, undisputed. They promised me, after the Usman fight, I will for sure fight for the title. I won that fight, so I don’t know what’s going on. I heard Dana White say, ‘I don’t think Khamzat is next for the title.’ That’s bullshit, man. If you promise me something, you have to answer it.”

Not only does Chimaev think he should get the next title shot, but he also revealed he’s already reached out to the UFC to ask for the title fight to take place at UFC 300.

“In my mind, it should be me. I asked Hunter (Campbell) to let me fight at UFC 300. We’ll see what they say,” Chimaev added

As of right now, the UFC hasn’t revealed what will be next for Dricus Du Plessis. Khamzat Chimaev, however, makes it clear he should be getting the next middleweight title shot.

Chimaev is currently 13-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Kamaru Usman in his return to middleweight.

Related

Neil Magny Ian Garry

Neil Magny reveals that he holds no ill will toward Ian Machado Garry: "I hope he can figure it out"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev, Dana White
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev frustrated by 'bulls*it' comments made by Dana White: "You promised me"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants the title shot that Dana White promised.

Raquel Pennington, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Raquel Pennington takes aim at 'judgemental' comments made by Sean Strickland: "Stuff like that is not okay"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2024

Women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington was frustrated by Sean Strickland’s comments over UFC 297 fight week.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena slams Amanda Nunes after UFC 297 retirement comments: "How dare she?"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2024

Julianna Pena is unhappy with Amanda Nunes’ comments at UFC 297 over the weekend.

Dricus Du Plessis, Alex Pereira and Drake
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis sends messages to Alex Pereira and Drake following title win at UFC 297: “I dare you”

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis sent messages to both Alex Pereira and Drake following his UFC 297 title win.

Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington UFC 297

Julianna Pena takes aim at Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva over their UFC 297 "snoozefest"

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis responds after Sean Strickland calls foul in UFC 297 title loss: “Why don’t you cry about it AGAIN”

Susan Cox - January 22, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is responding after Sean Strickland called foul on their UFC 297 title fight.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland sends a message to Dricus Du Plessis following UFC 297: “The belt they gave you will never make you a champion”

Susan Cox - January 22, 2024

Sean Strickland has sent a message to Dricus Du Plessis following UFC 297.

Frankie Edgar
UFC

Frankie Edgar reacts after being named for UFC Hall of Fame induction: “I found a way to win through heart and determination”

Susan Cox - January 22, 2024

Frankie Edgar is reacting after being named for UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Sean Strickland, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean Strickland

Watch Sean O’Malley’s live reaction to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 (Video)

Susan Cox - January 22, 2024

Sean O’Malley reacted live on his YouTube channel to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297.