Khalil Rountree hoping to avoid a ‘violent, bloody fight’ against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

By Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree is hoping to avoid getting into a war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Rountree is set to take on Prochazka on the main card of UFC 320 in a pivotal fight at light heavyweight. The winner of the fight could get the next title shot, and many are expecting the bout to be a Fight of the Night contender.

However, Rountree says he’s hopeful that it won’t be a war and violent fight. Instead, he hopes he is that much better than Prochazka and makes it look easy. But, he is preparing for that and is ready if it turns out to be a war.

“I hope not,” Rountree said at UFC 320 media day when asked if he wants a bloody fight. “I’m ready for whatever. Honestly, everything right now is light-hearted, but like I’m prepared for whatever. I think after that Alex fight, I proved to myself how far I can go and how far I’m willing to go if the fight goes there. You know what I mean? But am I praying for this violent, bloody match? Absolutely not. If it goes there, it goes there. Can it go there? Absolutely, and I’m prepared.”

Rountree knows that both he and Prochazka won’t quit, which could turn it into a war. But, he is hopeful he will be able to make it look easy to prove he deserves another crack at the belt.

Khalil Rountree knows Jiri Prochazka fight is ‘exciting’

Entering the bout at UFC 320, Rountree is the betting underdog, but he’s confident going into the matchup. He knows he has all the tools to win, and he’s eager to be in another big fight.

“Big fight, big fight,” Rountree said. “Strong competitor. Great matchup. Exciting matchup.”

With Carlos Ulberg coming off a statement win, Rountree plans to make his own statement to cement himself as the next title contender at 205lbs.

Rountree is coming off a win over Jamahal Hill to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Alex Pereira for the belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jiri Prochazka Khalil Rountree UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad speaks at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Conor McGregor on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31

Belal Muhammad targets Conor McGregor in hilarious reaction to UFC Qatar fight news

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
Wanderlei Silva speaks at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, opposite Silva on the canvas in the boxing ring
Videos

Wanderlei Silva announces he plans to sue Rafael Freitas for injuries sustained in viral post-fight brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva plans to get justice against Rafael Freitas after he was brutally assaulted following a disqualification loss in boxing.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305
Dan Hooker

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker official for UFC Qatar, massive co-main event announced

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker isn’t the only high-stakes fight announced for UFC Qatar on November 22nd by Dana White.

Hecher Sosa and Dana White speak after Sosa's win on Dana White's Contender Series
UFC

DWCS star gets tattoo of inspirational note from Dana White after securing UFC contract

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Newly signed UFC fighter Hecher Sosa will always be reminded of his viral post-event conversation with Dana White following his DWCS contract-winning performance.

BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico

Joe Pyfer explains why he's fighting Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 after previously turning him down

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025
Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

In the main event of UFC 320, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a -265 favorite while the Brazilian is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.

Dana White observes Contender Series Show
UFC

Dana White promises major fight news just ahead of UFC 320 PPV

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White will be dropping some fight news on Wednesday.

Patchy Mix Enters UFC Octagon
Patchy Mix

UFC 320 fighter Patchy Mix vows to get revenge on top contender who spoiled his debut

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

Patchy Mix is looking for revenge.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares hilarious exchange with head coach Javier Mendez: 'You snoring'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

Daniel Cormier isn’t the only American Kickboxing Academy member who gets roasted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.