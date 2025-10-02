Khalil Rountree hoping to avoid a ‘violent, bloody fight’ against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Khalil Rountree is hoping to avoid getting into a war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Rountree is set to take on Prochazka on the main card of UFC 320 in a pivotal fight at light heavyweight. The winner of the fight could get the next title shot, and many are expecting the bout to be a Fight of the Night contender.

However, Rountree says he’s hopeful that it won’t be a war and violent fight. Instead, he hopes he is that much better than Prochazka and makes it look easy. But, he is preparing for that and is ready if it turns out to be a war.

“I hope not,” Rountree said at UFC 320 media day when asked if he wants a bloody fight. “I’m ready for whatever. Honestly, everything right now is light-hearted, but like I’m prepared for whatever. I think after that Alex fight, I proved to myself how far I can go and how far I’m willing to go if the fight goes there. You know what I mean? But am I praying for this violent, bloody match? Absolutely not. If it goes there, it goes there. Can it go there? Absolutely, and I’m prepared.”

Rountree knows that both he and Prochazka won’t quit, which could turn it into a war. But, he is hopeful he will be able to make it look easy to prove he deserves another crack at the belt.

Khalil Rountree knows Jiri Prochazka fight is ‘exciting’

Entering the bout at UFC 320, Rountree is the betting underdog, but he’s confident going into the matchup. He knows he has all the tools to win, and he’s eager to be in another big fight.

“Big fight, big fight,” Rountree said. “Strong competitor. Great matchup. Exciting matchup.”

With Carlos Ulberg coming off a statement win, Rountree plans to make his own statement to cement himself as the next title contender at 205lbs.

Rountree is coming off a win over Jamahal Hill to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Alex Pereira for the belt.