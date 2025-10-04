Mike Perry is still interested in BKFC showdown against rival Darren Till

By Harry Kettle - October 4, 2025
Darren Till and Mike Perry

Mike Perry has said that he’s still interested in the idea of a BKFC fight against his long-time rival Darren Till.

Tonight, Mike Perry will attempt to continue his incredible run in the world of bare-knuckle boxing when he goes head to head with Jeremy Stephens. The two have been going back and forth at one another for quite some time now and finally, they’ll get the chance to settle their differences in the middle of the ring.

RELATED: Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is ‘calling nonstop’ for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Perry has been the face of BKFC for a while and through his time with the promotion, there have been a few big names that he’s been linked with a fight against. Conor McGregor is the most obvious example of that but in terms of his long-term history, ‘Platinum’ has always wanted to throw down with Darren Till, dating back to their days in the UFC.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Perry made it clear that he still wants to go head to head with Till.

Perry still hungry for clash with Till

“It’s interesting that he said no to all the money they offered him in bare-knuckle,” Perry told MMA Fighting about Till. “Darren’s been slick with the boxing. He turned down that money, and it’s not just about the money. It’s like when they called me with Jake Paul, it was three weeks’ notice, and I thought instantly, I have to take this.

“I have to get in the ring and fight this guy. Because I’m constantly proving myself every day in the gym. If anyone wants to get some work in, in the gym, I’m not going to turn a challenge down.

“To be my best self, I’m accepting these challenges. I get that bare-knuckle is a new sport for Darren. He’s taking his chances in the boxing ring for now. That will never die until we get in the ring and punch on each other.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Related

Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul

Conor McGregor threatens to cut 'Michael' Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025
Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens BKFC 82 press conference
BKFC

"It'd be cool to see the underdog [Jeremy Stephens] [win]" vs. Mike Perry, says Queen of Violence hopeful

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

Mike Perry defends his King of Violence crown against Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of BKFC 82, and one of the fighters vying for the Queen of Violence crown has weighed in on that headlining bout.

BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues a warning to Mike Perry ahead of BKFC return

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025

UFC legend Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Mike Perry ahead of his return fight for BKFC next weekend.

Darren Till celebrates after a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22
UFC

Darren Till reflects on UFC's unpopular business decision during Reebok era: 'What the f*cks going on now?'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025

Darren Till isn’t one to slander the UFC, but he admits he didn’t agree with a business decision the promotion made a decade ago.

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens BKFC 82 press conference

BKFC boss says Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens will prove PPV isn't dead

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025
Yoel Romero BKFC 80
BKFC

Former UFC star Yoel Romero could be eyeing BKFC gold soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025

Yoel Romero admits the possibility of fighting for BKFC gold is alluring.

Mike Perry BKFC
Jeremy Stephens

Mike Perry declares that he'll make Jeremy Stephens quit at BKFC 82

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

BKFC star Mike Perry believes that he will make Jeremy Stephens quit when they finally collide at BKFC 82 next month.

Darren Till celebrates after a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22
Darren Till

Darren Till shares surprising name for 'more than likely' next fight after Luke Rockhold KO

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has an unorthodox name in mind for his next high-profile fight in the boxing ring.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits 22, Results, Boxing
Luke Rockhold

Darren Till claims it was easy to knock out Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has spoken about how easy it was to knock Luke Rockhold out at Misfits Boxing 22.