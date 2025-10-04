Mike Perry is still interested in BKFC showdown against rival Darren Till

Mike Perry has said that he’s still interested in the idea of a BKFC fight against his long-time rival Darren Till.

Tonight, Mike Perry will attempt to continue his incredible run in the world of bare-knuckle boxing when he goes head to head with Jeremy Stephens. The two have been going back and forth at one another for quite some time now and finally, they’ll get the chance to settle their differences in the middle of the ring.

Perry has been the face of BKFC for a while and through his time with the promotion, there have been a few big names that he’s been linked with a fight against. Conor McGregor is the most obvious example of that but in terms of his long-term history, ‘Platinum’ has always wanted to throw down with Darren Till, dating back to their days in the UFC.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Perry made it clear that he still wants to go head to head with Till.

Perry still hungry for clash with Till

“It’s interesting that he said no to all the money they offered him in bare-knuckle,” Perry told MMA Fighting about Till. “Darren’s been slick with the boxing. He turned down that money, and it’s not just about the money. It’s like when they called me with Jake Paul, it was three weeks’ notice, and I thought instantly, I have to take this.

“I have to get in the ring and fight this guy. Because I’m constantly proving myself every day in the gym. If anyone wants to get some work in, in the gym, I’m not going to turn a challenge down.

“To be my best self, I’m accepting these challenges. I get that bare-knuckle is a new sport for Darren. He’s taking his chances in the boxing ring for now. That will never die until we get in the ring and punch on each other.”

