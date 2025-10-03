Jiri Prochazka vows to be more ‘precise’ against Khalil Rountree at UFC 320

Jiri Prochazka plans to really pick his shots against Khalil Rountree at UFC 320.

Prochazka has been vocal about improving his striking defense, but he also plans to be better offensively. Heading into his match-up against Rountree, Prochazka plans to be more patient and precise with his shots.

“I think he’s a dynamic, fast and a tough fighter. He knows how to go long rounds,” Prochazka said to the media. “This is something that I needed, to have more patience in the fight and to not want to end it as soon as possible. I think that’s my strongest weapon and the other side is a little bit bad because I want to end it as soon as possible. So I’m going all the time. Every attack has to go through. That’s what I worked on. To work lightly, to be precise, and with that to have deadly attacks.”

If Prochazka has improved his striking defense and is more precise, he expects to be able to land the better shots against Rountree.

Jiri Prochazka is eager to show improvements at UFC 320

Part of the reason why Jiri Prochazka is so confident is due to how much better he feels he’s gotten.

Prochazka believes he’s levelled up since his last outing and is more well-rounded. With that, he’s eager to get a chance to prove it against Khalil Rountree at UFC 320.

“I’m always excited to show my performance to show that I made a step-up since the last preparation in January, so that’s it,” Prochazka said. “I’m just excited to be here and finally to go back to the cage.”

If Prochazka gets his hand raised on Saturday, he could get a title shot. But, he says, he’s not even thinking about that as he’s focused on Rountree and the challenges he presents.

“I’m humble, and I don’t want to speak about the next phases. Right now, I’m totally focused on Khalil. I don’t want to be focused on the future,” Prochazka concluded.

