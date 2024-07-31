Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to corner cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov is returning to corner his cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The main event will feature the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) going up against Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

Umar, 28, last fought and defeated Bekzat Almakhan (11-2 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

‘Sandman’ has not fought since August of 2023 when he defeated Rob Font (20-8 MMA) by unanimous decision. With that win, the 32-year-old made it 3 victories in a row in the cage.

Umar confirmed to ‘MMA Junkie‘ that he would have his best team on hand to guide him to victory this weekend and that team would include his cousin Khabib:

“It will be Usman (Nurmagomedov), Shamil Zavurov, Javier (Mendez), and Khabib.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) last appeared as a cornerman at UFC 302. Khabib was part of the coaching team for Islam Makhachev.

Khabib is the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion having held the title from April 2018 to March of 2021.

The UFC legend retired from the UFC in 2020 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July of 2022.

‘The Eagle’ has been in the news as of late due to ongoing tax issues and is said to have had his bank accounts seized by the Russian government.

It is being reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov owes approximately 3.3 million in unpaid taxes.

Khabib and his team deny the allegations.

But for now, all eyes will be on Umar Nurmagomedov, and with his cousin Khabib by his side, he will hope to make it 18 victories in a row on Saturday night.

Will you be watching Nurmagomedov vs. Sandhagen this weekend? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC UFC Abu Dhabi Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling expects a "Guaranteed title shot" with win over unbeaten Movsar Evloev

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305: “If I catch him with that shot it’s over”

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is confident he can defeat Israel Adesanya on the feet at UFC 305.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

The UFC parts ways with seven fighters

Susan Cox - July 31, 2024

The UFC has parted ways with seven fighters.

Muhammad Mokaev
Manel Kape

Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

UFC fighter Jake Hadley has called out Muhammad Mokaev for his actions during UFC 304 fight week.

Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov says he’s been promised a title shot with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has reportedly been promised a title shot if he can defeat Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega open as betting underdogs for September’s Noche UFC event at the Sphere

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry responds after his “employee” Conor McGregor attempts to fire him: “When people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling!”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor attempting to fire him from BKFC over social media.

Dana White and The Sphere
UFC 306

UFC Sphere ticket prices reach near-unaffordable levels

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC Sphere tickets will be a hot commodity come September, and it didn’t help when the pre-sale ticket release commenced on Monday when it was next to impossible to purchase a seat for the Sept. 14 card in Las Vegas.

Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White calls himself ‘not political’ in CNN interview

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White continues to make the rounds, including several interviews about his friendship with former President Donald Trump.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals he's sparring again ahead of his return at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Tony Ferguson is back sparring as he’s set to return to the Octagon on Saturday against Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.