Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to corner cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi

Khabib Nurmagomedov is returning to corner his cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi.

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The main event will feature the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) going up against Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

Umar, 28, last fought and defeated Bekzat Almakhan (11-2 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

‘Sandman’ has not fought since August of 2023 when he defeated Rob Font (20-8 MMA) by unanimous decision. With that win, the 32-year-old made it 3 victories in a row in the cage.

Umar confirmed to ‘MMA Junkie‘ that he would have his best team on hand to guide him to victory this weekend and that team would include his cousin Khabib:

“It will be Usman (Nurmagomedov), Shamil Zavurov, Javier (Mendez), and Khabib.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) last appeared as a cornerman at UFC 302. Khabib was part of the coaching team for Islam Makhachev.

Khabib is the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion having held the title from April 2018 to March of 2021.

The UFC legend retired from the UFC in 2020 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July of 2022.

‘The Eagle’ has been in the news as of late due to ongoing tax issues and is said to have had his bank accounts seized by the Russian government.

It is being reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov owes approximately 3.3 million in unpaid taxes.

Khabib and his team deny the allegations.

But for now, all eyes will be on Umar Nurmagomedov, and with his cousin Khabib by his side, he will hope to make it 18 victories in a row on Saturday night.

Will you be watching Nurmagomedov vs. Sandhagen this weekend? Any predictions?

