Kamaru Usman explains why he likes the way Sean O’Malley carries himself: “It just feels real and authentic”

UFC star Kamaru Usman has explained why he likes Sean O’Malley’s style following his big win at UFC 292.

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 292, Sean O’Malley reached superstardom. He defeated Aljamain Sterling via TKO to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. In doing so, he established himself as one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, and we all know that isn’t easy to do.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY EXPRESSES INTEREST IN FIGHTING FOR THE FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE IN 2024: “IF ILIA GOES OUT THERE AND BEATS VOLK, I WOULD LOVE TO MOVE UP TO 145”

Many don’t like Sean O’Malley’s persona and how he presents himself. Alas, none of that matters, especially now that he’s the king of the castle at 135 pounds.

Someone who is a fan of ‘Suga’, though, is none other than former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“Sean O’Malley’s one of those kids that I really love,” Usman said. “I like seeing him. I like watching him. Not just that, I like the way that he carries himself. We’re kind of in a society to where it’s fame is supposed to come before success. That’s what we were pushing on. But it’s very rare for that success to actually come.