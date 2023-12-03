Pros react after Sean Brady submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

A highly anticipated middleweight bout Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady took place on tonight’s UFC Austin main card.

Gastelum (17-9 MMA) was returning to the welterweight division for the first time since defeating Johnny Hendricks at UFC 200 in July of 2016. ‘KG’ had gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, earning wins over Chris Curtis and Ian Heinisch during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (16-1 MMA) was looking to rebound after suffering his first career loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October of 2022. The Philadelphia native had gone 5-1 over his six career Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s ‘Gastelum vs. Brady’ bout resulted in an absolutely dominant performance from the 31-year-old Philadelphian. Sean Brady was able to smother Kelvin Gastelum for pretty much the entire contest, this before eventually securing a fight-ending Kimura submission early in the third and final round. The impressive victory moved Brady to 6-1 in his UFC career.

Official UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gastelum vs. Brady’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Sean Brady defeating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin:

Who would you like to see Sean Brady fight next following his submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum tonight in Texas?

