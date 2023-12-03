Pros react after Sean Brady submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin

A highly anticipated middleweight bout Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady took place on tonight’s UFC Austin main card.

Gastelum (17-9 MMA) was returning to the welterweight division for the first time since defeating Johnny Hendricks at UFC 200 in July of 2016. ‘KG’ had gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, earning wins over Chris Curtis and Ian Heinisch during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (16-1 MMA) was looking to rebound after suffering his first career loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in October of 2022. The Philadelphia native had gone 5-1 over his six career Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s ‘Gastelum vs. Brady’ bout resulted in an absolutely dominant performance from the 31-year-old Philadelphian. Sean Brady was able to smother Kelvin Gastelum for pretty much the entire contest, this before eventually securing a fight-ending Kimura submission early in the third and final round. The impressive victory moved Brady to 6-1 in his UFC career.

Official UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gastelum vs. Brady’ below:

Wait a minute I thought Brady sucked — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 3, 2023

👀👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023

Huge return win for Brady over a high profile name too. #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 3, 2023

Maaann!! Sean Brady looked unstoppable tonight!! Revamped and recharged! #UFCAustin — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 3, 2023

Sean Brady is a technician, he’s so good congrats big dog #UFCAustin — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 3, 2023

The way he just dominated gastelum was something special. Brady is a big problem #UFCAustin — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 3, 2023

Wow dominant performance by Sean Brady 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023

Who would you like to see Sean Brady fight next following his submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum tonight in Texas?