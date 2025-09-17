Dana White provides fresh update on potential Conor McGregor comeback

UFC boss Dana White has provided a fresh update on a possible comeback for former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

For the longest time now, fans have been wondering if and when they’re going to see Conor McGregor get back into the Octagon. It’s been more than four years since he last competed, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. In that time, he’s been pretty close to a comeback on several occasions, including when he was actually booked to fight Michael Chandler.

Alas, that didn’t quite come to fruition, and we’re still left waiting to see whether or not the Irishman will ever fight again in mixed martial arts. McGregor has obviously been a busy man with his political exploits outside of the cage but now that he’s put that to one side, you’d have to imagine he’ll shift his focus back to combat sports.

In a recent podcast appearance, Dana White was asked about where we’re at regarding McGregor’s return.

White’s view on McGregor’s possible comeback

“He and I have been talking nonstop and he’s like, ‘I’m dead serious. I want this. I’m training, I’m back in the pool, I’m doing all the s—.’ So we’ll see. We’ve still got a long way to go.”

Dana was then asked about suggestions from fans and critics that the UFC has a problem with a lack of superstars right now.

“When I listen to s— like we have a superstar problem, or we have this problem, or we have that problem, my response to that is believe me when I f—— tell you, we have no problems.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe that we will see Conor McGregor again in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!