Chael Sonnen pleads with Jon Jones to fight Sergei Pavlovich before retirement: “If he does that it’s going to be something special”

Chael Sonnen believes that if Jon Jones fights Sergei Pavlovich, that would be deserving of a lot of praise.

‘Bones’ made his return to the octagon last month in the main event of UFC 285. There, Jones made his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane, in his first bout in over three years. There, the former light-heavyweight champion made quick work of ‘Bon Gamin’ submitting him in round one.

Following the win, the newly crowned heavyweight titleholder called out Stipe Miocic, who was in attendance at the event. While the two have shown interest in fighting in July, the fight is yet to be made, with the bout reportedly now aimed at New York City later this year. While there’s no official date for the promotion’s yearly trip to Madison Square Garden, it typically takes place in November.

Jon Jones has recently suggested that his fight with Stipe Miocic will be his last, and Chael Sonnen doesn’t blame him. On his YouTube channel, the former UFC title challenger discussed what could be next for ‘Bones’. There, ‘The Bad Guy’ pitched a fight with the fastly rising Sergei Pavlovich.

The Russian has won his last six fights by first-round finish, knocking out Curtis Blaydes over the weekend at UFC Vegas 71. While Sonnen would understand if Jones has no intention of fighting Pavlovich, he believes it would be deserving of praise if he did.

Chael Sonnen discusses Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich

“I don’t want Curtis Blaydes to take some lumps here, Curtis Blaydes has never come short against anybody other than the absolute top contenders the other guys don’t want to fight.” Chael Sonnen stated in the YouTube video. “We just aren’t going to get Sergei, who’s in a prime position, five for five inside of five. Not to mention, he’ll sign a contract on a fight that’s failed to get signed three different times. He should be vocal, he should be stepping up, he should be loud, and he should be boisterous.”

He continued, “I’d like to see Jon call for it, I don’t know if I’ll get my way. I can’t fault Jon, I’d like to, but I can’t, it’s not his job. He’s the champion, it’s not his job. But of all the things that Jon has done that no other man could do and that other people said couldn’t be done. If he, at 35 , calls out the leader of the pack of the next era, who without question is named Sergei Pavlovich. If he does that, it’s going to be something special. There’s a credit there, a courage there, and a competitiveness there, that Jon would deserve to be recognized for.”

