Kelvin Gastelum claims welterweight “has always been my division” ahead of return at UFC Austin

By Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum believes he has always been a welterweight.

Kelvin Gastelum

Gastelum is set to return to the welterweight division for the first time since 2016 when he fought Johny Hendricks. Since then, he has been competing at middleweight and had a very up-and-down career going 5-6 with one No Contest, and after going 2-5 in his last seven he decided to make the move back to welterweight against Sean Brady at UFC Austin.

“This has always been my division. I had success at middleweight, so I stayed there, stayed complacent. It didn’t work out for me in the end, so I had to get out of my comfort zone a little bit and dedicate to my diet a little more. This has always been my rightful weight class, man,” Gastelum said at UFC Austin media day.

With Kelvin Gastelum back at his rightful weight class, he says he hasn’t been this skinny or lean in years, which he says has made him feel great and ready to perform on Saturday.

“I feel great, man, I haven’t felt this great in years, I haven’t been this skinny in years. I haven’t been this lean in years, I feel good. We put in a lot of work. Like I said, we’re on the other side of it. I feel good,” Gastelum.

In his return to the welterweight division, Kelvin Gastelum is getting thrown to the deep end as he will face Sean Brady who’s ranked ninth at welterweight. It is a tough task, but should Gastelum win, he knows he’s immediately right in the title picture at 170lbs, which he says is his rightful weight class.

Gastelum enters the fight coming off a decision win over Chris Curtis back in April. That was his first fight in a year-and-a-half and after he lost two straight main events to Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker.

Previous Post

Topics:

Kelvin Gastelum UFC

Related

Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington

Gilbert Burns zeroes in on Colby Covington as ideal 2024 comeback opponent: "Ready to go"

Josh Evanoff - November 30, 2023
Daniel Cormier in the cage
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

'Company Man' Daniel Cormier laughs off PFL's attempt to challenge the UFC: "It's not close!"

Josh Evanoff - November 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier knows he’s biased, but he doesn’t see how the PFL can compete.

Jalin Turner
UFC

Jalin Turner claims he "didn’t have a choice" taking short-notice fight against Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - November 30, 2023

Jalin Turner says he didn’t have much of a choice but to accept the short-notice fight against Bobby Green at UFC Austin.

Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Kevin Holland says he hasn’t been offered Michael Page fight but is “too hood” to turn it down

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has claimed that he has not been offered a fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page, also known as MVP.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan
Bobby Green

Iridium Sports Agency releases statement after Bobby Green was “accosted and attacked” by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Iridium Sports Agency has released a statement claiming Bobby Green was attacked by Arman Tsarukyan’s team this week.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira says he is willing to train with longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the future: “This is not personal”

Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023
Drakkar Klose
UFC

Drakkar Klose eyes KO win over Joe Solecki at UFC Austin in return from torn ACL to prove he deserves a ranked opponent next

Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023

Drakkar Klose is no stranger to dealing with injuries and layoffs.

Dana White and Bud Light
UFC

Dana White explains why American "patriots" should be drinking "barrels of Bud Light" despite recent controversy

Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White says real Americans should be drinking Bud Light.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan
Bobby Green

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan have an altercation in the hotel, 'King' claims he "socked one of his homies"

Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan reportedly had an altercation at the fighter hotel ahead of UFC Austin on Wednesday.

Miesha Tate
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate uncertain on retirement heading into Julia Avila fight: "Any fight at any point could be my final fight"

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate’s fight with Julia Avila this Saturday could be her last.