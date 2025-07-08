Amanda Nunes wasn’t “impressed” by Kayla Harrison’s win at UFC 316
UFC legend Amanda Nunes has said that she wasn’t particularly impressed by Kayla Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena.
As you may or may not know, Amanda Nunes is back. Just a few years after her retirement from mixed martial arts, the GOAT will be returning to the sport in order to challenge Kayla Harrison for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It’s set to be one of the biggest fights in the history of women’s MMA and, for many, it’s really hard to know which way it’s going to go.
Nunes would seemingly have the advantage in the striking, but she’s also been away from the cage for a while. Plus, Harrison’s wrestling is absolutely lethal, as she was able to prove in her win over Julianna Pena that won her the belt in the first place.
As it turns out, though, Nunes wasn’t overly impressed with Harrison’s performance, as she said during a recent interview.
Nunes’ view on Harrison’s UFC 316 win
“I just want to fight again,” Nunes told The Schmo. “I decided to come back for something that I really enjoy to be in. Honestly, that’s why I left for two years because I don’t want to be burned out. I got the rest that I need and everything. Why not come back?”
“I’m not impressed,” Nunes said of Harrison. “I think she did what she’s supposed to do. She saw she could beat Julianna, she saw the arm, and then she got the arm, and she beat Julianna. So I’m happy for her.”
