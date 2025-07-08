Amanda Nunes wasn’t “impressed” by Kayla Harrison’s win at UFC 316

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has said that she wasn’t particularly impressed by Kayla Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena.

As you may or may not know, Amanda Nunes is back. Just a few years after her retirement from mixed martial arts, the GOAT will be returning to the sport in order to challenge Kayla Harrison for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It’s set to be one of the biggest fights in the history of women’s MMA and, for many, it’s really hard to know which way it’s going to go.

Nunes would seemingly have the advantage in the striking, but she’s also been away from the cage for a while. Plus, Harrison’s wrestling is absolutely lethal, as she was able to prove in her win over Julianna Pena that won her the belt in the first place.

As it turns out, though, Nunes wasn’t overly impressed with Harrison’s performance, as she said during a recent interview.