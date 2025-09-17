Nadaka promises to showcase refined skill set at ONE 173: “Determination to update my best self”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025
Nadaka

Nadaka seeks to establish his distinctive identity on martial arts’ biggest stage. The Japanese superstar believes capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title requires showcasing techniques that separate him from traditional Thai competitors.

Nadaka faces Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the belt at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 24-year-old 10-time world champion aims to become the division’s first titleholder while inspiring his home crowd with exceptional striking.

Fighting on home soil creates additional pressure that breaks many elite athletes. Nadaka maintains his routine remains unchanged despite the enormous stakes and national expectations. His preparation centers on daily improvement rather than allowing external circumstances to alter his mindset.

The Japanese striker feels compelled to match the excitement generated by Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s flyweight title bout on the same card. Both fighters represent their nations’ finest striking talents, creating natural parallels between their championship pursuits and stylistic approaches.

Nadaka’s recent performances demonstrated the devastating finishing ability that earned his title opportunity. His third-round TKO victory over Hamada Azmani at ONE Friday Fights 122 extended his winning streak to 39 consecutive victories while showcasing the explosive power that separates him from typical atomweight competition.

“My mindset is always the same no matter the event or location. I always train with the determination to update my best self,” he said.

“I strongly feel I need to show my own unique Muay Thai that won’t lose in excitement compared to his fight. And I want to win and pass the baton to the seniors who are already wearing ONE belts.”

Nadaka respects Numsurin Chor Ketwina

Nadaka recognizes the legitimacy of Numsurin Chor Ketwina’s title opportunity after studying his opponent extensively. The Thai warrior’s upset victory over Songchainoi Kiatsongrit validated his championship-level abilities.

Numsurin’s perfect 6-0 record in ONE Friday Fights competition established him as one of the sport’s most consistent performers. His breakthrough moment against Songchainoi demonstrated the strategic intelligence that makes him dangerous against elite opposition.

The Japanese champion predicted Numsurin’s victory over Songchainoi based on detailed fight analysis and stylistic matchup evaluation. His accurate assessment confirmed that both fighters possess the technical skills necessary for championship-level competition at atomweight.

“From the start, I thought their styles matched in a way where just one clean hit could be dangerous. I also believed Numsurin is the type of fighter who studies his opponents,” he said.

“In my eyes, it was a shutout victory. Since he beat the opponent I was expecting to face, and in such a way, I think that’s why he was chosen for the title shot. He’s a worthy opponent, and I’ll give my very best to win.”

