Amanda Nunes declares that she will get her belt back from Kayla Harrison

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has declared that she will get the bantamweight championship back from Kayla Harrison.

As we know, Amanda Nunes is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She retired from mixed martial arts with that reputation firmly solidified and now, she’s back to try and double down on that. She wants to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight championship once again, and in order to do so, she’ll be locking horns with Kayla Harrison.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison responds to MMA legend’s bizarre take on Amanda Nunes fight

These two women have been talking about fighting each other for a long time. After Harrison was able to claim the title, it now seems as if it’s just a matter of time before the bout is officially booked. We know that Kayla wants it, we know that Nunes wants it, and we know that the promotion is actively pursuing making it happen.

In an interview that has surfaced from the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Nunes made it crystal clear that she’s as ready as she’s ever been for this next challenge.