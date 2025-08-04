Amanda Nunes declares that she will get her belt back from Kayla Harrison

By Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has declared that she will get the bantamweight championship back from Kayla Harrison.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

As we know, Amanda Nunes is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She retired from mixed martial arts with that reputation firmly solidified and now, she’s back to try and double down on that. She wants to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight championship once again, and in order to do so, she’ll be locking horns with Kayla Harrison.

These two women have been talking about fighting each other for a long time. After Harrison was able to claim the title, it now seems as if it’s just a matter of time before the bout is officially booked. We know that Kayla wants it, we know that Nunes wants it, and we know that the promotion is actively pursuing making it happen.

In an interview that has surfaced from the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Nunes made it crystal clear that she’s as ready as she’s ever been for this next challenge.

Nunes is ready to win back title

“The next thing is “and new”. I’m gonna hear it once again. Isn’t that crazy, if you guys think about that? Honest. I’m gonna get my belt back, and you’re gonna view me again, and I’m gonna tell you. Remember I told you, I’m getting my belt back. So, I’m gonna do that.”

“Hoping it’s this year for sure. I’m gonna talk to Dana to see, I’m ready to go. I’m healthy, I’m training. I’m ready to go.”

“Brazil, in my city, in Vegas, whatever. I want my belt back.”

Who do you believe is going to win when these two icons face off for the title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

