Kayla Harrison doesn’t expect much trash talk in build-up to Amanda Nunes fight

By Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025
Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA

Kayla Harrison has said she doesn’t expect much trash talk in the build-up to her proposed superfight against Amanda Nunes.

Ever since capturing the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, Kayla Harrison has been focused on a potential showdown with Amanda Nunes. As we know, Nunes is widely considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time, and she’s been eager to come back and try to reclaim her throne.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison responds to MMA legend’s bizarre take on Amanda Nunes fight

Harrison, meanwhile, is excited to try and prove herself against the very best. She’s made a name for herself as an absolute superstar wherever she has gone, and while it’s going to be tough, she certainly has the skills necessary to cause Nunes some problems and perhaps even win.

In a recent interview, though, Harrison made it clear that this isn’t going to be a bitter rivalry.

Harrison previews Nunes showdown

“For me, it was not weird. There was never any animosity or tension,” Harrison said. “I think that when we did train together, I always wanted to make it so that she would want to train with me again, and I wanted to encourage and foster that relationship.

“Again, I had nothing but respect for her. When she won, I felt joy. And when she lost, I was devastated because she was a part of American Top Team. I’m a very loyal person. I’m a ride-or-die. I started my career at American Top Team, I had all my fights there, and so when you’re on our team, I take that seriously.

“I know everyone jokes that I’m self-proclaimed team captain, but I’m like the old lady in the team, and I’m definitely the team captain at this point. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly, so there’s no animosity from me. There never was. I have nothing personal against her.

“I think she’s a great fighter, I think she’s a great champion, I think she’s a good person, a good mother. This isn’t going to be like a Colby-Masvidal. This is going to be like, hey, these are the two best fighters in the world. Let’s go out there and put it all on the line, which is the most beautiful and exciting thing for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

MMA analyst wants to see fresh opponents for Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025
Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor "Not in the right mindset to run for president", says Artem Lobov after ‘Notorious’ drops out of Irish race

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025

Conor McGregor has pulled out of the Irish presidential race, and his estranged former training partner, Artem Lobov has weighed in on that. Lobov prepares to return to competition after over four years on the sidelines, with his return adversary being someone with ties to Lobov’s friendlier days with McGregor.

UFC 322
UFC

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues booked on UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025

Roman Kopylov and Gregory Rodrigues will throw down in an intriguing middleweight matchup that has been set for UFC 322. On November 15th, inside the World’s Most Famous Arena, the two combatants look to advance their placement within the promotion’s 185-pound hierarchy. While he is looking to rebound from a UFC 318 loss to Paulo Costa, Kopylov still finds himself in the rankings as he is the number fifteen-ranked middleweight contender.

Alessandro Costa enters the Octagon for his fight against Alden Coria at Noche UFC, opposite a graphic, blurred image of Costa's toe injury
UFC

VIDEO | Alessandro Costa sliced his toe open after getting it stuck in the Octagon at Noche UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

UFC flyweight Alessandro Costa suffered more than a loss in his fight at Noche UFC last Saturday.

Dana White and TKO President Mark Shapiro speaks cageside at UFC 306
UFC

Report: UFC and Netflix were close to agreeing to broadcast deal before last-second speed bump

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

The UFC’s broadcasting rights were reportedly close to going to Netflix before a last-second snag in negotiations between the two sides.

Terence Crawford and Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria isn't far-fetched, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC entrance
Michael Chandler

One Conor McGregor opponent who got away insists UFC White House fight is possible

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Will Conor McGregor finally meet a fighter he never got a chance to share the Octagon with?

Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili shares surprising goal for Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has a preferred method of victory for his UFC 320 fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison still expects Amanda Nunes superfight to happen next

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC champion Kayla Harrison still expects her superfight with Amanda Nunes to happen – but she won’t wait around forever.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

MMA coach believes Kelvin Gastelum may have a "serious" eating disorder

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

MMA coach Ray Longo is of the belief that Kelvin Gastelum may well have a serious eating disorder after he once again missed weight.