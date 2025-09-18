Kayla Harrison doesn’t expect much trash talk in build-up to Amanda Nunes fight

Kayla Harrison has said she doesn’t expect much trash talk in the build-up to her proposed superfight against Amanda Nunes.

Ever since capturing the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, Kayla Harrison has been focused on a potential showdown with Amanda Nunes. As we know, Nunes is widely considered to be the greatest female fighter of all time, and she’s been eager to come back and try to reclaim her throne.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison responds to MMA legend’s bizarre take on Amanda Nunes fight

Harrison, meanwhile, is excited to try and prove herself against the very best. She’s made a name for herself as an absolute superstar wherever she has gone, and while it’s going to be tough, she certainly has the skills necessary to cause Nunes some problems and perhaps even win.

In a recent interview, though, Harrison made it clear that this isn’t going to be a bitter rivalry.

Harrison previews Nunes showdown

“For me, it was not weird. There was never any animosity or tension,” Harrison said. “I think that when we did train together, I always wanted to make it so that she would want to train with me again, and I wanted to encourage and foster that relationship.

“Again, I had nothing but respect for her. When she won, I felt joy. And when she lost, I was devastated because she was a part of American Top Team. I’m a very loyal person. I’m a ride-or-die. I started my career at American Top Team, I had all my fights there, and so when you’re on our team, I take that seriously.

“I know everyone jokes that I’m self-proclaimed team captain, but I’m like the old lady in the team, and I’m definitely the team captain at this point. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly, so there’s no animosity from me. There never was. I have nothing personal against her.

“I think she’s a great fighter, I think she’s a great champion, I think she’s a good person, a good mother. This isn’t going to be like a Colby-Masvidal. This is going to be like, hey, these are the two best fighters in the world. Let’s go out there and put it all on the line, which is the most beautiful and exciting thing for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie