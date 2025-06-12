Kayla Harrison responds to MMA legend’s bizarre take on Amanda Nunes fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 12, 2025

Kayla Harrison has responded to a warning from one MMA legend regarding a showdown with Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison

Harrison competed for UFC gold for the first time in her pro MMA career this past Saturday. She defeated Julianna Pena via second-round submission to secure the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. After the match, Nunes entered the Octagon and revealed her plans to end her retirement. She then had a staredown with Harrison.

In the aftermath of UFC 316, former UFC flyweight icon Demetrious Johnson shared his opinion that fighting Nunes is a bad idea for Harrison. He even went as far as to say Harrison should retire, which was a confusing take for many fans given that Harrison is actually an early betting favorite.

RELATED: UFC LEGEND WARNS KAYLA HARRISON AGAINST AMANDA NUNES FIGHT: ‘I WOULD RETIRE FROM THE SPORT’

Kayla Harrison Responds to Demetrious Johnson

During an interview with Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Kayla Harrison shared her thoughts on Demetrious Johnson’s unexpected assessment of a potential showdown with Amanda Nunes.

“I mean, everyone’s entitled to their opinion,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “He gets paid to give his opinions, so fair play to him. I live my life out loud, and so there’s a lot of room for people to have their own thoughts and speculate or comment on my life and my choices.

“But I think that it’s important for people to know that I do believe in myself, and I think it’s important for people to know that it’s OK to believe in yourself. Like, how dare you tell me to think less of me? I’m the greatest, and I’m going to prove it.”

Harrison vs. Nunes is one of the biggest fights the UFC can book, and it appears all parties may not have much trouble putting pen to paper. Nunes has long teased ending her retirement, and UFC CEO Dana White has been publicly receptive to “The Lioness'” desire to fight again. If the fight happens, Harrison will look to prove to the doubters that her time on top of the mountain is now.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Demetrious Johnson Kayla Harrison UFC

