MMA analyst wants to see fresh opponents for Alexander Volkanovski

MMA analyst Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on what the future should hold for Alexander Volkanovski.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is once again the UFC featherweight champion. He earned that crown with a hard-fought victory over Diego Lopes and now, many fans are wondering what exactly is going to be next for ‘The Great’. The leading opinion, based on recent events, is that he’ll square off with Lerone Murphy.

However, there are a handful of other names who believe they should either get the shot or compete in a number one contender fight. Volkanovski himself has been keeping an eye on proceedings as you’d expect him to do, but ultimately, this decision is down to the UFC.

In a recent interview, Michael Chiesa spoke cadndily when discussing Volkanovski’s future and what he wants to see from the rest of his MMA career.

Chiesa’s view on Volkanovski’s future

“For the time that we do have left with Volkanovski, I think we do want fresh fights,” Chiesa told MMA Junkie. “At least for me as a fan, I would love fresh fights.

“I think Lerone Murphy has punched his ticket honestly. For him to be undefeated in main events, in the UFC, and roll the dice on three weeks’ notice, he had a tough weight cut and takes on Aaron Pico, who is very dangerous and who everybody already kind of said, ‘If Pico beats Lerone Murphy, he’s getting a title fight.’ If Pico beats him he’s jumping the line.”

“Let’s do Yair (Rodriguez) and Lopes,” Chiesa said. “That’s the fight. Whoever wins that fight could pull ahead for a title fight. For Aljamain, he’s kind of in a tough spot. That’s my friend. He’s, to me, in the toughest space. … We don’t know what his recovery time (from the elbow injury) is like, and for Movsar, I hate to be tough on the guy, but how many fights have you pulled out of at this point?

“I think Movsar’s next fight should be his health. I think he should just focus on his health. Your health woes are what’s holding you back. You have amazing skills, and you’re the No. 1 guy – focus on your health before you get back into a fight because your next fight is going to be the biggest one.”

