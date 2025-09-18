MMA analyst wants to see fresh opponents for Alexander Volkanovski

By Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski

MMA analyst Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on what the future should hold for Alexander Volkanovski.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is once again the UFC featherweight champion. He earned that crown with a hard-fought victory over Diego Lopes and now, many fans are wondering what exactly is going to be next for ‘The Great’. The leading opinion, based on recent events, is that he’ll square off with Lerone Murphy.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski is unbeatable “skill for skill in a 5-round fight”, per ex-foe

However, there are a handful of other names who believe they should either get the shot or compete in a number one contender fight. Volkanovski himself has been keeping an eye on proceedings as you’d expect him to do, but ultimately, this decision is down to the UFC.

In a recent interview, Michael Chiesa spoke cadndily when discussing Volkanovski’s future and what he wants to see from the rest of his MMA career.

Chiesa’s view on Volkanovski’s future

“For the time that we do have left with Volkanovski, I think we do want fresh fights,” Chiesa told MMA Junkie. “At least for me as a fan, I would love fresh fights.

“I think Lerone Murphy has punched his ticket honestly. For him to be undefeated in main events, in the UFC, and roll the dice on three weeks’ notice, he had a tough weight cut and takes on Aaron Pico, who is very dangerous and who everybody already kind of said, ‘If Pico beats Lerone Murphy, he’s getting a title fight.’ If Pico beats him he’s jumping the line.”

“Let’s do Yair (Rodriguez) and Lopes,” Chiesa said. “That’s the fight. Whoever wins that fight could pull ahead for a title fight. For Aljamain, he’s kind of in a tough spot. That’s my friend. He’s, to me, in the toughest space. … We don’t know what his recovery time (from the elbow injury) is like, and for Movsar, I hate to be tough on the guy, but how many fights have you pulled out of at this point?

“I think Movsar’s next fight should be his health. I think he should just focus on his health. Your health woes are what’s holding you back. You have amazing skills, and you’re the No. 1 guy – focus on your health before you get back into a fight because your next fight is going to be the biggest one.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor "Not in the right mindset to run for president", says Artem Lobov after ‘Notorious’ drops out of Irish race

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025
UFC 322
UFC

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues booked on UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025

Roman Kopylov and Gregory Rodrigues will throw down in an intriguing middleweight matchup that has been set for UFC 322. On November 15th, inside the World’s Most Famous Arena, the two combatants look to advance their placement within the promotion’s 185-pound hierarchy. While he is looking to rebound from a UFC 318 loss to Paulo Costa, Kopylov still finds himself in the rankings as he is the number fifteen-ranked middleweight contender.

Alessandro Costa enters the Octagon for his fight against Alden Coria at Noche UFC, opposite a graphic, blurred image of Costa's toe injury
UFC

VIDEO | Alessandro Costa sliced his toe open after getting it stuck in the Octagon at Noche UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

UFC flyweight Alessandro Costa suffered more than a loss in his fight at Noche UFC last Saturday.

Dana White and TKO President Mark Shapiro speaks cageside at UFC 306
UFC

Report: UFC and Netflix were close to agreeing to broadcast deal before last-second speed bump

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

The UFC’s broadcasting rights were reportedly close to going to Netflix before a last-second snag in negotiations between the two sides.

Terence Crawford and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria isn't far-fetched, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria doesn’t seem like a matchup UFC CEO Dana White would want to book, or is it?

Conor McGregor UFC entrance

One Conor McGregor opponent who got away insists UFC White House fight is possible

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili shares surprising goal for Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has a preferred method of victory for his UFC 320 fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison still expects Amanda Nunes superfight to happen next

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC champion Kayla Harrison still expects her superfight with Amanda Nunes to happen – but she won’t wait around forever.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

MMA coach believes Kelvin Gastelum may have a "serious" eating disorder

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

MMA coach Ray Longo is of the belief that Kelvin Gastelum may well have a serious eating disorder after he once again missed weight.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides fresh update on potential Conor McGregor comeback

Harry Kettle - September 17, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has provided a fresh update on a possible comeback for former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.