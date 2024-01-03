Cris Cyborg alleges Kayla Harrison turned down long-awaited PFL fight: “We accepted the bout”

By Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg reportedly won’t be fighting Kayla Harrison in the PFL.

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg

Late last year, the Scott Coker-led MMA promotion was bought out by the PFL. As a result, Donn Davis and company quickly began to plan several big matchups. One of those matchups, is multiple-time tournament winner Kayla Harrison, against the legendary Cris Cyborg.

The two have gone back and forth about a potential bout for years now. In 2021, Kayla Harrison got close to signing with Bellator for the featherweight title bout. Sadly, due to PFL matching the contract, fans were prevented from seeing the Olympian face Cris Cyborg. Well, for a bit anyways.

However, with the PFL-Bellator deal, it seemed that life was revived in the matchup. Late last year, Donn Davis revealed plans to hold the cross-promoted card in early 2024. While never made official, many figured that the long-awaited bout between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg would be added.

Sadly for fans, that fight seems to be off the table, according to Cris Cyborg. Taking to X earlier today, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion stated that Kayla Harrison turned down the bout. Despite the Brazilian agreeing to the date, it seems that fans will have to wait even longer to see the contest.

Cris Cyborg

(via Bellator MMA)

Cris Cyborg alleges that Kayla Harrison turned down long-awaited PFL fight

I am disappointed to hear that after @PeteMurrayPFL offered me the date and location for a fight against @KaylaH and after we accepted the bout that she has now declined the offer.” – Cris Cyborg wrote on X earlier today.

As of now, Kayla Harrison nor any PFL executives have confirmed the news. Regardless, Cris Cyborg is already slated for her next fight. However, her next bout will be in the boxing ring, not in the cage. Having already compiled a 2-0 record, she will face the undefeated Kelsey Wickstrum later this month.

In the event that Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg can’t be made, there are other options. In November, PFL executive Donn Davis stated that he was interested in making a bout between the Bellator champion and Larissa Pacheco. The 29-year-old is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak and even upset Harrison in 2021.

Furthermore, Bellator women’s featherweight contender Leah McCourt is an option for Cris Cyborg next as well. ‘The Curse’ is fresh off a knockout win over Sara McMann in October, at Bellator 300. Following that win, Scott Coker named the Irish fighter as the next challenger for the champion. However, with the sale to the PFL, McCourt’s potential title shot now hangs in the balance.

What do you make of these comments? Do you still want to see Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg? Or do you want to see the Bellator champion face Larissa Pacheco instead?

