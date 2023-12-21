Cris Cyborg admits elusive Kayla Harrison bout could be her last: “Could finish my career after that”

By Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

A potential bout with former PFL tournament winner Kayla Harrison could be it for Cris Cyborg.

Kayla Harrison Cris Cyborg

The Brazilian has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 in October. That victory may go down as the final of Cris Cyborg’s women’s featherweight title reign. The following month, the Scott Coker-led promotion was bought out by the PFL. On paper, that should make a long-awaited bout with Kayla Harrison a reality.

The two have been going back and forth about a potential bout for years. In late 2021, Kayla Harrison became a free agent, and nearly signed with Bellator for the fight with Cris Cyborg. However, the PFL matched the contract offer, and the contest failed to come together. As of now, the fight is still yet to be made.

Instead, PFL executive Donn Davis has shown interest in booking Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco first. However, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion would much rather fight Kayla Harrison, as she stated to Combate. Furthermore, a potential bout with the Judoka could be the final of the Brazilian’s historic career. Although, she admitted that she had similar thoughts before her recent win over ‘Alpha Cat’.

RELATED: TYRON WOODLEY CALLS FOR PFL TRILOGY BOUT WITH JAKE PAUL: “FIGHTING ANYBODY IN MMA OUTSIDE OF ME IS DISRESPECT”

Cris Cyborg

(via Bellator MMA)

Cris Cyborg discusses booking long-awaited PFL bout against Kayla Harrison

“We’ve building up that fight for three years. We’ve been trying to make this fight with Kayla Harrison happen. Me and my team have talked and we think that should be our next fight. I’m in a moment in my career in which we’re trying to finish it in the best way possible and I see that she’s a big name. We’ve been building up that rivalry between the two of us for a while, three years. I think that’s a fight everyone would like to see.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

She continued, “I talked to my team, we want to do big fights and I think that Kayla Harrison should be next. Cat Zingano was a great fight, I could have finished my career with that one, but I think Kayla Harrison is another great one. I could finish my career after that, too.”

While Cris Cyborg is seemingly winding down her MMA career, her boxing career is just getting going. The Brazilian fought twice in 2022, scoring unanimous decision wins. Now, the Bellator featherweight champion is slated to face the 2-0 Kelsey Wickstrum in January.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Aspen Ladd in November. That victory was her first in over a year, going on a hiatus following a November 2022 loss to Larissa Pacheco. Now back in action, the Judoka is hoping to book a fight with Cris Cyborg early next year.

What do you make of these comments from the Brazilian? Do you want to see Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison in the PFL cage in 2024? Who do you have in that possible matchup?

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Kayla Harrison Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Gegard Mousasi and Derek Brunson

Gegard Mousasi demands opponent for PFL debut after Derek Brunson declined: "I am ready"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Tyron Woodley calls for PFL trilogy bout with Jake Paul: "Fighting anybody in MMA outside of me is disrespect"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

Tyron Woodley finds it a bit disrespectful he’s not in the conversation for Jake Paul’s PFL debut.

Michael Page's faceoff with Cedric Doumbe
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Michael Page reveals that PFL appearance directly led to UFC signing: "Kicked everybody into gear"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2023

Welterweight contender Michael Page has admitted that his PFL appearance helped push him right into the UFC.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: "The UFC is falling!"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul is firing shots at Dana White just hours ahead of his boxing return.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder reveals what he needs in order to accept mixed rules bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2023

Deontay Wilder has listed what to be done in order for a mixed rules bout with Francis Ngannou to come to fruition.

Michael Chandler and Scott Coker

Michael Chandler gives his take on 'Bittersweet' Bellator-PFL sale: "They were important to me"

Josh Evanoff - December 7, 2023
Dana White
John McCarthy

John McCarthy believes Dana White's PFL comments spawn from frustration over missing out on Bellator fighters

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2023

John McCarthy has given his thoughts on UFC president Dana White’s recent comments regarding PFL purchasing Bellator.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg gives career update: "Financially, I can retire"

Zain Bando - December 5, 2023

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is at a crossroads.

Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the PFL purchasing Bellator: “One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another”

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White continues to slam the PFL after the rival promotion purchased Bellator MMA.

Ben Rothwell training
Matt Brown

Ben Rothwell labels UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown a “chained dog” for his comments about the PFL

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

MMA veteran Ben Rothwell has called out Matt Brown for remarks he made regarding the PFL-Bellator merger.